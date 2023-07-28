More News:

July 28, 2023

Runaway SEPTA trolley crashes into historic home in Southwest Philly

Three people were injured after the trolley derailed at Island and Woodland avenues and struck the Blue Bell Tavern, officials said

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Crashes
SEPTA trolley crash Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

An out-of-service SEPTA trolley went rolling down the tracks in Southwest Philly on Thursday night, crashing into an SUV and the Blue Bell Tavern. Three people were injured. The image above is a file photo.

An out-of-service SEPTA trolley derailed in Southwest Philadelphia late Thursday night, crashing into an SUV and a home built before the Revolutionary War. Three people were injured in the crash, which was captured by surveillance video.

The trolley rolled about a half mile from the Elmwood Depot, a SEPTA service area, before crashing at Island and Woodland avenues around 10:45 p.m., 6ABC reported. The trolley had a mechanic on board, but no one was driving it, officials said.

The mechanic was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center after sustaining a non-life-threatening injury. Two people who were in the SUV also were taken to the hospital with injuries, FOX29 reported. 

The trolley crashed into the Blue Bell Tavern, which was built in 1766 and was the location of a battle during the American Revolution in 1777, according to the Darby Creek Valley Association. It has been on the Philadelphia Register of Historic Places since 1958.

The woman who lived there called 911 but was not injured by the crash, officials said. 

The crash, shown below, was the fifth involving a SEPTA vehicle within seven days. 

"I've been (at) SEPTA 33 years, and I spent a good portion of my career working on these trolleys, and I cannot recall an incident like this," SEPTA Chief Operating Officer Scott Sauer told 6ABC.

Last Friday, two SEPTA buses traveling in the same direction along Roosevelt Boulevard crashed into each other. A 72-year-old passenger on one of the buses died. Nineteen other people were injured. 

On Sunday, a bus in Fishtown crashed into a pole, injuring four people. On Monday, two trolleys collided near Lansdowne Avenue and Garrett Road in Upper Darby, injuring seven people. And on Tuesday, a SEPTA bus jumped a curb and crashed into a Center City building at 15th and Walnut streets. Only the driver sustained injuries.

Blue Bell TavernStreet View/Google Maps

The Blue Bell Tavern, shown in April, was damaged Thursday night by an out-of-service SEPTA trolley that derailed. The building in Southwest Philly was constructed in 1766 and was the site of a battle in the American Revolution.

There have been nine crashes involving SEPTA vehicles this year, according to data from the transit authority. There were six in 2022, five in 2021 and nine in 2020. 

"To have one crash in one day is a concern, so this is very concerning to us," Ron Keele, SEPTA's chief safety officer told NBC10. "We're looking at all of our rules and regulations. We're doing what we call a safety stand down. We're going out talking to all the employees about being safe. We're reiterating all the safety rules and operations rules we have in place."

After Tuesday's crash in Center City, SEPTA said it would provide its employees additional safety training.

"This is something that we do twice a year," Keele told KYW. "But in this situation, we've mobilized staff this week to talk about these specific accidents."

Brian Saunders

Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff

brian@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Crashes Philadelphia Trolleys SEPTA Southwest Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Limited - Catto Family Reunion 2023

Get a free education at Community College of Philadelphia this fall
Limited - Jud Christian Covered Bridge

Enjoy an adventure in Central Pennsylvania: Columbia & Montour Counties

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Runaway SEPTA trolley crashes into historic home in Southwest Philly
SEPTA trolley crash

Sponsored

3.0 University Place will solidify Philadelphia’s standing as a top city for the life sciences industry to call home
Limited - University Place Main

Eagles

Random Eagles notes: Derek Barnett's pay cut, Jordan Davis' conditioning, and more
Jordan-Davis-Patrick-Mahomes-Super-Bowl-Eagles-Chiefs-NFL.jpg

Celebrities

When Sinéad O'Connor refused to have the national anthem played before a concert, a Philly DJ tried to start a feud
Sinead O'Connor John DeBella

Family-Friendly

World's largest bounce house comes to the Navy Yard next month
Big Bounce America

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved