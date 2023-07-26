Driver injured after SEPTA bus crashes into Center City building, police say

A SEPTA bus jumped a curb and crashed into a building in Center City on Tuesday night, leaving the bus driver with minor injuries, police said. There were no other people on the bus.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. as the bus was traveling south on 15th Street and making a turn onto Walnut Street. The bus hopped the curb and struck a building, causing damage to the property.

Police and SEPTA officials are still investigating the cause of the crash. There were no other injuries reported and crews were at the scene cleaning up late Tuesday night. Several bus routes were detoured due to the accident.

Tuesday night's crash follows two other incidents involving buses in the last week.

Last Friday, a Route 14 SEPTA bus hit the back of a Route 1 bus on Roosevelt Boulevard in the Rhawnhurst section of Northeast Philadelphia. The collision resulted in the death of a 72-year-old passenger and injuries to 19 other people, including a 38-year-old bus driver who was critically wounded.

Then on Sunday night, a SEPTA bus crashed at Frankford and Girard avenues in Fishtown. Four people were taken to area hospitals.

And in Upper Darby on Monday, a collision between two SEPTA trolleys caused injuries to seven people.

SEPTA is investigating all of the recent crashes, Chief Safety Officer Ronald Keele told 6ABC on Tuesday. He said SEPTA is adding more training to improve safety.

"We look at all the procedures, we look at the equipment itself, we look at the operators' background," Keele said. "So we look at everything from A through Z."