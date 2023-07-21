One passenger dead, 19 injured in SEPTA bus crash in Northeast Philly

Two SEPTA buses collided on Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia on Friday afternoon, killing one passenger and leaving 19 others injured.

The crash occurred shortly after 12 p.m. when the front of a Route 14 bus hit the back of a Route 1 bus, according to SEPTA spokesperson John Golden. Both buses were traveling in the same direction, and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Philadelphia police reported Friday afternoon that a 72-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at Nazareth Hospital shortly after 2 p.m. One of the bus drivers, a 38-year-old woman, was taken Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital and listed in "extremely" critical condition, police said.

Additional victims were transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center, but their conditions are also unknown.

The collision happened near the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and Bleigh Avenue. A staging area has been set up nearby at 2500 Shelmire Ave., police said.

