Son of Philly rapper Gillie Da Kid killed in triple shooting in Olney, police say

A triple shooting in Olney on Thursday night left the son of Philadelphia rapper Gillie Da King dead and two others injured, Philadelphia police said.

Devin Spady, a 25-year-old rapper known as YNG Cheese, was fatally shot in the back on the 5800 block of Mascher Street at 8:24 p.m., NBC10 reported. He was taken to Einstein Medical Center, where he died.