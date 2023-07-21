Son of Philly rapper Gillie Da Kid killed in triple shooting in Olney, police say

July 21, 2023
A triple shooting in Olney on Thursday night left the son of Philadelphia rapper Gillie Da King dead and two others injured, Philadelphia police said.
Devin Spady, a 25-year-old rapper known as YNG Cheese, was fatally shot in the back on the 5800 block of Mascher Street at 8:24 p.m., NBC10 reported. He was taken to Einstein Medical Center, where he died.
A 28-year-old man was shot in the leg twice, and a 31-year-old man was shot in the hip, 6ABC reported. Both men were in stable condition.
Spady, of Wyncote, was an aspiring rapper following the path of his father. Gillie Da King, born Nasir Fard, was a member of the Philadelphia hip hop group Major Figgas and hosts the weekly podcast "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" with social media influencer Wallo267.
Wallo267, whose real name is Wallace Peeples, is Gillie's cousin. He mourned the loss of YNG Cheese in an Instagram post.
"Lil Cuz, usually when I talk to you, I got a lot to tell you. Tonight the pain in my heart & tears spoke to you. I love you beyond life, Cheese. I got your father, Rest Well," he said.
Police have not made any arrests, and did not recover any weapons at the scene of the shooting.
A Mercedes SUV was found with its engine running at the corner of Mascher Street and Nedro Avenue, about a block away from where the shooting took place.