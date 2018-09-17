Barack Obama visiting Philadelphia this week to support Bob Casey, Tom Wolf

Former President Barack Obama will be in Philadelphia this week campaigning for Gov. Tom Wolf and Sen. Bob Casey as they run for reelection this fall.



Obama is slated to appear in North Philadelphia on Friday, Sept. 21, though the exact location and time (it will be in the afternoon) have not been publicly announced.

Friday evening Obama will attend a fundraiser for Casey.

Obama also is scheduled to stop in Cleveland and New York, among other areas, in support of Democratic candidates in the midterm elections. Obama's visit to Philadelphia coincides with Donald Trump Jr.'s visit to Hershey, also this Friday, where he will attend a state Republican fundraiser as the keynote speaker.



In the Philadelphia area, Democrats are hoping to flip four U.S. House seats and more than 12 state legislative seats on the ballot. Casey and Wolf are currently leading the polls for their respective races.

