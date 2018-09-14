More News:

September 14, 2018

Michelle Obama is visiting Philadelphia this fall for 'Becoming' arena book tour

Tickets range from $30 to $2,000

By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Michelle Obama is returning to Philadelphia to promote her memoir "Becoming," which she describes as candid, honest, and "utterly me."

Former first lady Michelle Obama is returning to Philadelphia this fall as part of a 10-city tour to promote her new memoir, "Becoming."

Obama will appear at the Wells Fargo Center Thursday, Nov. 29, a couple weeks after "Becoming" is released on Nov. 13. Throughout the tour, the Obama will appear on stage with different moderators (still unannounced) for "intimate and honest conversations," according to the first lady's publisher, Penguin Random House.

"This time that I've been out of the White House, I've had time to think and reflect for the first time in a long time. I spent some time really thinking about the people, and the stories, the experiences that helped shaped me and the person I am today," Obama said in a video posted Thursday.

"It's candid, it's honest, it's totally and utterly me."

Tickets for the Philly stop will range from $29.50 all the way to $2,000 a pop, plus the typical Ticketmaster fees.

If you're eager to secure your tickets ASAP, you can snatch them as soon as they go on sale next week by becoming a "Ticketmaster Verified Fan," which is free signup option. The first batch of tickets will go on sale for those fans next Thursday, Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 21.

Ten percent of proceeds from books sold will go toward local charities. Check out the full tour lineup and more book details here.

