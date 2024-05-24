Barnegat Light: Everything you need to know about the beaches and things to do there this summer

In addition to clean and spacious beaches, Barnegat Light, at the northern tip of Long Beach Island, offers panoramic views and a touch of history in the form of a 172-foot, 19th century lighthouse.

First lit in 1859 and still able to shine today, the picturesque Barnegat Lighthouse long played an integral role in maritime navigation along the New Jersey coastline. Enter the state park and climb the 217 steps to take in the spectacular sights from the top for the cost of $3 for adults, $1 for children 6-11 and free for those 5 and younger.

Whether you plan on enjoying a bird's-eye view of the island or just going to the beach, here's a guide to visiting Barnegat Light this summer:

What are some things to do in Barnegat Light this summer?

When you're looking for something to do in Barnegat Light, check out shore town's event's calendar.

The borough kicks off the unofficial start of summer this Memorial Day weekend with the Viking Village Art & Craft Show, Barnegat Light Tax Payers’ Association Wine & Cheese Gathering and parade on Sunday, May 26.

Here are some of the highlights during the rest of the summer:

Summer Concert Series, Mondays starting July 1: There will be live music every Monday from 7-9 p.m. at Bay Breeze Pavilion. The Barnegat Light events calendar lists the weekly performers.

Independence Day Parade, July 4: Also, a day before the Fourth of July parade, which will be 5:30-6:30 p.m., there will be a sand sculpting contest on the ocean side of 25th Street from 2-3 p.m.

Antique & Collectible Show, Aug. 4: The Vikings Shows event hosts dozens of vendors at 19th and Bayview from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Do you need a beach tag in Barnegat Light?

Yes. All beachgoers 12 and older must have a beach tag. Season passes are available for $35 until June 5, when pricing increases to $45. Weekly ($22), daily ($5) and senior ($12) passes are also offered.

Badges can be bought on the beach from a badge checker or at the Beach Badge Booth, at West 11th Street behind the post office, which is open daily from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. and on Saturdays until 6 p.m. Any veterans and active military member can obtain a free badge at the booth.

When are Barnegat Light's lifeguards on duty?

Starting Saturday, June 15, lifeguards are on duty every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

What are the rules on Barnegat Light's beaches?

Dogs are not allowed on the beach during the summer.

A tram is available for free to all beach tag holders. It runs daily between Fourth Street and Ninth Street from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m. A map of its route can be found online.

Free beach wheelchairs are available with a reservation on a first-come first-served basis. More information about Barnegat Light's beach rules is available on the borough's website.