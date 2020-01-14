Barry's Bootcamp hosting two classes with all proceeds going to Australia bushfire relief efforts

Barry's Bootcamp in Philadelphia will donate all proceeds from two classes this January to Australian bushfire relief efforts.

The deadly wildfires have killed at least 28 people, destroyed thousands of homes and scorched millions of acres and are threatening the country's unique wildlife, with more than 1 billion animals estimated to be dead.

Barry's will donate proceeds to the World Wildlife Fund for Australia and the Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service Inc., better known as WIRES.

The first class will take place Friday, Jan. 17, at 4:30 p.m. Instructor Ahmad J. will lead the 50-minute workout. The next class will be held on Sunday, Jan. 26, at 8:30 a.m. Rachel R. will be the instructor.

Those interested in attending can reserve their spots online. An individual class costs $30.

For those who have never been to Barry's before, expect a full-body workout incorporating treadmills, weights and floor exercises in the red-colored studio.

Australia Bushfires Relief Charity Classes

Friday, Jan. 17 at 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 26 at 8:30 a.m.

Barry's Bootcamp

1911 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA 19103



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.