January 14, 2020

Barry's Bootcamp hosting two classes with all proceeds going to Australia bushfire relief efforts

The first will take place Friday, Jan. 17

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Barry's Bootcamp in Philadelphia is donating all proceeds from two classes to the World Wildlife Fund for Australia and WIRES.

Barry's Bootcamp in Philadelphia will donate all proceeds from two classes this January to Australian bushfire relief efforts.

The deadly wildfires have killed at least 28 peopledestroyed thousands of homes and scorched millions of acres and are threatening the country's unique wildlife, with more than 1 billion animals estimated to be dead.

Barry's will donate proceeds to the World Wildlife Fund for Australia and the Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service Inc., better known as WIRES.

The first class will take place Friday, Jan. 17, at 4:30 p.m. Instructor Ahmad J. will lead the 50-minute workout. The next class will be held on Sunday, Jan. 26, at 8:30 a.m. Rachel R. will be the instructor.

Those interested in attending can reserve their spots online. An individual class costs $30.

For those who have never been to Barry's before, expect a full-body workout incorporating treadmills, weights and floor exercises in the red-colored studio.

Australia Bushfires Relief Charity Classes

Friday, Jan. 17 at 4:30 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 26 at 8:30 a.m.
Barry's Bootcamp
1911 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

