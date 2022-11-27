More Sports:

November 27, 2022

Barstool Sportsbook promo code: Eagles-Packers $1k first bet insurance

By Russ Joy
PhillyVoice Contributor
Barstool Sportsbook promo code unlocks $1k risk-free bet for NFL Week 4 Craig Dudek/XL Media

Use our Barstool Sportsbook promo code VOICE1000 to make a big first bet on the Eagles and Packers on Sunday Night Football. Click here to apply our promo code and get up to $1,000 in first bet insurance.

When you sign up with VOICE1000 as the Barstool Sportsbook promo code, your first bet will be insured up to $1,000. You can use this to your advantage, knowing that you will get a free bet refund if you lose your wager.

Barstool Sportsbook $1,000 FIRST BET INSURANCE
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA

As a customer on Barstool Sportsbook, you have access to other ongoing bonuses. Many of these promotions feature Kelly in Vegas, Big Cat, Dave Portnoy, and other Barstool Sports personalities. Plus, there are two Barstool exclusive odds boosts available specifically for this Sunday Night Football matchup.

Click here to register with the Barstool Sportsbook promo code VOICE1000. Your first bet up to $1,000 will have insurance protection, resulting in a bonus refund after a loss.

Barstool Sportsbook promo code for Eagles-Packers

Barstool Sportsbook's new user promo is one that is absolutely worth considering for prospective bettors. Not only will Barstool back a new player's first cash wager with up to $1,000 in sportsbook bonus cash, but players can choose any game or player market to wager on.

That means you can wager $610 on the Eagles to win (-305) in order to win a $200 cash profit. If the Eagles win, you'll collect cash winnings and get back your wager. However, if the Packers win, you would receive a $610 site credit refund to use on another game this week. This includes Monday Night Football, the World Cup, NBA, NHL, and more. 

Bet up to $1,000 with the Barstool Sportsbook promo code

This offer can be used by any new customer. Here is how you can sign up with our Barstool Sportsbook promo code:

  1. Click here to register with VOICE1000. Enter your account information to verify your identity and age.
  2. Download the Barstool Sportsbook mobile app on your iPhone or Android.
  3. Deposit money into your account with an available payment method, such as PayPal.
  4. Place your first bet up to $1,000 on Eagles-Packers.

If your bet loses, you will get a bonus refund. You can use this opportunity to be aggressive, knowing that is a second chance is available after a loss.

Eagles-Packers odds boosts and more

There are two odds boosts available via the Barstool Exclusives section of the app. The first is the "Bet with Barstool Philly" boost, which includes Jalen Hurts to throw for over 1.5 TD passes, Aaron Rodgers to throw an interception, and the Eagles to win at +500 odds. The second boost includes AJ Brown to record 6+ receptions, DeVonta Smith to record 5+ receptions, and Christian Watson to record 4+ receptions at +585 odds.

Barstool Sportsbook is also offering boosts and bonuses for the World Cup. You can also earn more perks and discounts through the loyalty program. If you are in a state that has the online casino, there are several crossover bonuses available.

Click here to use VOICE1000 as the Barstool Sportsbook promo code. Your first wager will have insurance protection up to $1,000.

If you or a loved one has a gambling problem, call 1-800-Gambler.

PhillyVoice may earn an Affiliate Commission if you purchase something through recommended links in this article.

