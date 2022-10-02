Barstool Sportsbook promo code unlocks $1k risk-free bet for NFL Week 4

The Barstool Sportsbook app includes a ton of features, exclusive odds boosts, and in-app promos. You can sign up with Barstool Sportsbook promo code VOICE1000 today to get two cracks at earning your first win.

The bulk of NFL Week 4 kicks off today and our Barstool Sportsbook promo code VOICE1000 unlocks a $1,000 risk-free bet for any game when you click here .

Among the many games taking place today is a 9:30 AM ET start between the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints. The teams will take the field at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, marking the first game in the UK this season.

Click here and enter Barstool Sportsbook promo code VOICE1000 for a $1,000 risk-free first bet on any NFL Week 4 game.



Barstool Sportsbook promo code VOICE1000 activates $1k risk-free bet

The main thing to note about Barstool Sportsbook's new user offer is that it brings a ton of value to the table. Rather than place your first bet with apprehension, you can do so with confidence knowing that you'll earn a second chance if the bet loses. A risk-free bet is essentially insurance on your first cash wager.

If you were to wager $300 on the Philadelphia Eagles (-278) to win at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars (+220), you would earn a profit of just over $100 plus your $300 stake. However, if the Jags –who are led by former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson– win the game, you would get back $300 in site credit. This would convey as sportsbook bonus cash. You can use this bonus cash on other game and player props in NFL or MLB games and more.



How to register with this Barstool Sportsbook promo code



Barstool Sportsbook makes signing up for an account incredibly easy. Simply provide the necessary information to confirm your identity, accept a geolocation confirmation to ensure you're in a state where sports betting is legal, and make your first bet. If your bet loses, you'll get a site credit refund of up to $1,000. Here's how to get in on the action today:



Click here and enter Barstool Sportsbook promo code VOICE1000. Enter the necessary information in the required sections. Accept the geolocation confirmation. Select from the list of deposit options. Make an initial deposit to fund your first bet. Place a wager on any game or player prop.

You will get back a site credit refund of up to $1,000 if your bet settles as a loss. You can use the site credit on other games with available betting markets.

Exclusive odds boosts and more

After you place your first bet with Barstool Sportsbook, you will have the chance to take advantage of exclusive odds boosts and in-app promos. One of the in-app promos is a combination of both.



Players who opt-into the Advisors Mortal Lock parlay bonus will get back $5 for every leg of the special parlay that does not settle as a win. This requires a bet of $10+ to qualify. The parlay includes the Indianapolis Colts -2.5, Washington Commanders +3.5, and Green Bay Packers -10.5 (+540).



Click here and use Barstool Sportsbook promo code VOICE1000 to get a risk-free bet of up to $1,000.

