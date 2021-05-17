Massive wildfire breaks out at Bass River State Forest in South Jersey

Firefighters are working to contain a wildfire that has consumed roughly 900 acres of Bass River State Forest and placed about 100 structures at risk.

The fire was first spotted at around 4 p.m. Sunday from the Bass River Fire Tower in an area of the forest east of the Garden State Parkway, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said. The section of the forest where the fire began has limited accessibility.

Fire crews are working to get the blaze under control in an area west of Otis Bog Road and south of Stage Road in Little Egg Harbor Township, Ocean County and parts of Burlington County.

Fire crews are conducting burnout operations by setting smaller controlled fires in order to protect buildings and homes along Stage Road and the Offshore Manor Development on Route 9 in Little Egg Harbor. Additional firefighters have been called to help protect property in the area.