Boyle, Evans win re-election to U.S. House

Democratics Brendan Boyle and Dwight Evans were re-elected Tuesday to the U.S. House, according to the Associated Press.

Boyle defeated Republican David Torres in District 2 while Evans held off a challenge from Republican Bryan Leib in the District 3.

To win control of the U.S. House, the Democrats need a net gain of 23 seats. Pennsylvania – which is voting under newly-drawn districts – has been deemed essential to their cause. That is particularly true in the Philadelphia suburbs, where Democrats have the opportunity to net four seats.

Suburban women voters, who polls indicate oppose President Donald Trump in large numbers, were considered the key voting bloc in the midterm elections.

With two women running for the open seat in District 5, which encompasses Delaware County and part of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania's congressional delegation is guaranteed to include at least one woman. But the Philly suburbs stand to send as many as three women to the House.

As the Philadelphia-area congressional races are decided, individual capsules will be updated below:

DISTRICT 1

Incumbent Republican Brian K. Fitzpatrick faces Democrat Scott Wallace in District 1, which now includes all of Bucks County and a small sliver of Montgomery County. Steve Scheetz, a Libertarian, is also on the ballot.

Fitzpatrick, 44, a Middletown Township resident, was elected in 2016 to the Eighth Congressional District, the precursor to the newly drawn district, succeeding his brother Mike, who had held the seat from 2011-2016.

Wallace, 66, an attorney and Buckingham resident who was endorsed by the Bucks County Democratic Party, recently stepped down as co-chair of the Wallace Global Fund. He previously was counsel to the U.S. Senate’s Judiciary Committee and Committee on Veteran Affairs.

Scheetz, a Langhorne resident, is a coating-applications specialist and market researcher. He chaired the Pennsylvania Libertarian Party from 2013 to 2015.

DISTRICT 2

Democratic incumbent Brendan F. Boyle topped Republican David Torres in District 2, which includes Northeast Philadelphia, the River Wards and parts of North Philadelphia east of Broad Street.

With 27 percent of precincts reporting, Boyle had received 76.5 percent of the vote. Torres had gained 23.5 percent. All vote tallies are considered unofficial.

Boyle, 41, of Somerton, won his third term, having first been elected to Congress in 2015. Previously, he represented the 170th District in Northeast Philadelphia from 2009 through 2014, and before that served on Ed Rendell’s 1995 mayoral campaign and Bob Casey’s 2002 gubernatorial bid.

Torres, 59, a New York City native who lives in West Kensington, lost his son to opioids and has run programs for people with substance-abuse problems as well as the homeless. A graduate of Thomas A. Edison High School, he also was an HMO sales manager.

DISTRICT 3

Incumbent Democrat Dwight Evans beat Republican Bryan Leib in District 3, which comprises West Philadelphia, Northwest Philadelphia and Center City.

With 14 percent of precincts reporting, Evans had received 95 percent of the vote to Leib's 5 percent.

Evans, 63, sought his second full term in the Congress after serving in the state House for 35 years and as the longtime chair of the House Appropriations Committee.

Leib, 32, a resident of Center City, is treasurer of the Philadelphia Young Republicans. An automotive wholesaler, he is a member of the Young Friends Board of the National Museum of American Jewish History and has served on the board of the United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey.

DISTRICT 4

There is an open seat in District 4, which encompasses most of Montgomery County and a small part of Berks County, including Boyertown.

Republican Dan David and Democrat Madeleine Dean are seeking to fill the vacancy. A victorious Dean would become one of at least two women from the Philadelphia suburbs to break into state's all-male delegation in the House.

David, 49, of Towamencin Township, is a businessman with an equities-market research firm in Skippack.

Dean, a Jenkintown resident, is a former state representative who also has practiced law and taught at La Salle University, where she completed her undergraduate degree.

DISTRICT 5

In another open seat, Republican Pearl Kim and Democrat Mary Gay Scanlon are battling to win a newly-redrawn district that includes Delaware County, South Philadelphia and parts of Montgomery County, including Bryn Mawr, Villanova and Ardmore.

The two candidates are also squaring off in a special election for the former Seventh Congressional District, which opened when Republican Pat Meehan resigned amid accusations of sexual harassment.

Kim, an attorney and Radnor resident, is a former senior deputy state attorney general. From 2007 to 2017, she was an assistant district attorney in Delaware County, heading the office’s Human Trafficking Unit. She served on the Delaware County Women’s Commission and the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Asian American Affairs.

Scanlon, an attorney who lives in Swarthmore, was a longtime member of the Wallingford-Swarthmore School Board. She was national pro bono counsel at Ballard Spahr, a Philadelphia law firm, where she worked with former Gov. Ed Rendell. She also was an attorney or board member for many years with Support Center for Child Advocates.

DISTRICT 6

In District 6, which encompasses Chester County and part of Berks County, including Reading, Christina (Chrissy) Houlahan, a Democrat, is taking on Republican Gregory McCauley.

Houlahan, of Devon, is a former executive of a footwear company and nonprofit who has served in the U.S. Air Force Reserve and as a chemistry teacher in a North Philadelphia charter school.

McCauley, 61, lives in Chadds Ford. An independent tax attorney and investor, he has owned and operated fast-food franchises with family members.