More Health:

October 10, 2019

Beautify Philly's parks on 'Love Your Park' service day

Volunteering can reduce stress, prolong life and lower the risk of depression

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
Volunteering Wellness
Love Your Park Fall Service Day Source/Fairmount Park Conservancy

Nearly 100 Philadelphia parks will be hosting cleanups on Nov. 9 as part of 'Love Your Park Fall Service Day.'

Volunteering can have significant impacts on the people and communities being served. 

But it also holds health benefits for the volunteer. Volunteering decreases the risk of depression, according to the Mayo Clinic. It's also linked to reduced stress levels and living a longer life. 

RELATED STORY: Where to volunteer in Philadelphia this month

With those benefits in mind, consider volunteering during the Love Your Park Fall Service Day, a citywide effort to clean and green the Philadelphia's myriad parks.

Nearly 100 parks are hosting clean-ups on Saturday, Nov. 9. Kemble Park in Lower West Oak Lane is the signature site. Volunteers are needed to collect leaves for compost, fix up the garden beds and pick up litter. There also will be music, food and activities for children. 

Among the opportunities elsewhere in the city: Planting bulbs in Rittenhouse Square, raking leaves at Ridgway Park in South Philly, removing trash and debris at Cobbs Creek Park in West Philly, and planting trees along the paths of Tacony Creek Park in Northeast Philly.

The service day is hosted by the Fairmount Park Conservancy, Park Friends Network and the Philadelphia Parks and Recreation. 

To register and view a complete list of volunteering opportunities, click here

John Kopp

John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff

john@phillyvoice.com

Read more Volunteering Wellness Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Fairmount Park Conservancy Parks

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: In firing Gabe Kapler, John Middleton makes it clear who runs the Phillies
John-Middleton_101019_usat

Politics

To re-elect Trump, Republicans campaigning for Amish votes in Pennsylvania
1010_amish trump voters

Adult Health

Dog owners may have lower risk of dying from heart attacks, study says
Dogs pets reduce mortality

Eagles

Eagles vs. Vikings: Predictions, betting odds and broadcast info for Week 6
Fletcher-Cox-Vikings_100919_usat

Music

Tierra Whack's 'Whack World' named 38th-best album of the decade
Tierra whack pitchfork albums

Family-Friendly

Congress Hall in Cape May throwing party on the lawn with fall foods, carnival games
Congress Hall in Cape May throwing party on the lawn with carnival games

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved