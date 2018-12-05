Where to volunteer in Philadelphia this month

The holiday season is prime time for giving back. It is a time for many people to reflect on all they're thankful for and acknowledge those fellow Philadelphians who are not fortunate enough to enjoy the "extras" in life, let alone the necessities.



For some inspiration to give back this holiday season, we've rounded up three local organizations that welcome volunteers year-round, but offer an opportunity to spread some holiday cheer.

TO GIVE BACK TO THE CITY ...

Where to volunteer: Philadelphia Parks and Recreation; park locations vary

What you can do: As you know, Philadelphia can always use a sprucing-up. With Philly Parks and Rec. you can help with the cleaning and maintenance at your neighborhood park – a convenient and family-friendly way to show your part of the city some love. But on the second Saturday of every month, Parks and Rec partners with the Fairmount Park Conservancy to offer group volunteer experiences that include planting trees, removing invasive plants and cleaning waterways. The project takes place at a different park each month and organizers provide all the tools you’ll need.

How to get involved: For a more organized neighborhood park clean-up, Parks and Rec suggests that you join a Park Friends group — peruse the list of all of the city's parks and get in touch with your group's leader. You can sign up for the second Saturday clean-ups here.

TO HELP FEED THE HUNGRY ...

Where to volunteer: , 10980 Dutton Road, Northeast Philadelphia. Jewish Relief Agency , 10980 Dutton Road, Northeast Philadelphia.

What you can do: Get involved with this organization's monthly food box assemblies and distribution days, when volunteers build boxes, fill them with food and deliver them to local individuals and families in needs. Get involved with filling those boxes or choose to simply deliver them. This opportunity is great for families and large groups alike, but individuals are more than welcome as well.

How to get involved: The next monthly food box day takes place on Sunday, December 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can peruse other upcoming dates and RSVP The next monthly food box day takes place on Sunday, December 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can peruse other upcoming dates and RSVP here

TO HELP CHILDREN IN NEED ...

Where to volunteer: ; 30 Clipper Road, West Conshohocken. Cradles to Crayons ; 30 Clipper Road, West Conshohocken.

What you can do: Set up shop in the Giving Factory, where Cradles to Crayons collects and organizes donated goods ranging from clothes to books and nursery items. Volunteers sort through donated items to ensure quality and fulfill orders for specific children in need.

How to get involved: Fill out Fill out this volunteer inquiry form in order to schedule your visit. Cradles to Crayons welcomes families, groups and individuals. They ask all volunteers to bring at least one item to donate on their volunteer day.





If you know of or are involved with local organizations in need of volunteers year-round, please send suggestions to bailey@phillyvoice.com — we will be featuring different volunteer opportunities every month.



