Where to volunteer in Philadelphia this month

December 05, 2018
The holiday season is prime time for giving back. It is a time for many people to reflect on all they're thankful for and acknowledge those fellow Philadelphians who are not fortunate enough to enjoy the "extras" in life, let alone the necessities.
For some inspiration to give back this holiday season, we've rounded up three local organizations that welcome volunteers year-round, but offer an opportunity to spread some holiday cheer.
Where to volunteer: Philadelphia Parks and Recreation; park locations vary
What you can do: As you know, Philadelphia can always use a sprucing-up. With Philly Parks and Rec. you can help with the cleaning and maintenance at your neighborhood park – a convenient and family-friendly way to show your part of the city some love. But on the second Saturday of every month, Parks and Rec partners with the Fairmount Park Conservancy to offer group volunteer experiences that include planting trees, removing invasive plants and cleaning waterways. The project takes place at a different park each month and organizers provide all the tools you’ll need.
How to get involved: For a more organized neighborhood park clean-up, Parks and Rec suggests that you join a Park Friends group — peruse the list of all of the city's parks and get in touch with your group's leader. You can sign up for the second Saturday clean-ups here.