More Health:

December 05, 2018

Where to volunteer in Philadelphia this month

Three local organizations looking for helping hands this holiday season

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Volunteering Wellness
love-your-park-fairmount-park-conservancy-2 Fairmount Park Conservancy/for PhillyVoice

The Fairmount Park Conservancy teams up with Philadelphia Parks and Recreation for monthly park clean ups.

The holiday season is prime time for giving back. It is a time for many people to reflect on all they're thankful for and acknowledge those fellow Philadelphians who are not fortunate enough to enjoy the "extras" in life, let alone the necessities. 

For some inspiration to give back this holiday season, we've rounded up three local organizations that welcome volunteers year-round, but offer an opportunity to spread some holiday cheer. 

TO GIVE BACK TO THE CITY ...

Where to volunteer: Philadelphia Parks and Recreation; park locations vary 
What you can do: As you know, Philadelphia can always use a sprucing-up. With Philly Parks and Rec. you can help with the cleaning and maintenance at your neighborhood park – a convenient and family-friendly way to show your part of the city some love. But on the second Saturday of every month, Parks and Rec partners with the Fairmount Park Conservancy to offer group volunteer experiences that include planting trees, removing invasive plants and cleaning waterways. The project takes place at a different park each month and organizers provide all the tools you’ll need. 
How to get involved: For a more organized neighborhood park clean-up, Parks and Rec suggests that you join a Park Friends group — peruse the list of all of the city's parks and get in touch with your group's leader. You can sign up for the second Saturday clean-ups here

TO HELP FEED THE HUNGRY ...

Where to volunteer: Jewish Relief Agency, 10980 Dutton Road, Northeast Philadelphia.
What you can do: Get involved with this organization's monthly food box assemblies and distribution days, when volunteers build boxes, fill them with food and deliver them to local individuals and families in needs. Get involved with filling those boxes or choose to simply deliver them. This opportunity is great for families and large groups alike, but individuals are more than welcome as well. 
How to get involved: The next monthly food box day takes place on Sunday, December 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can peruse other upcoming dates and RSVP here. 

TO HELP CHILDREN IN NEED ...

Where to volunteer: Cradles to Crayons; 30 Clipper Road, West Conshohocken.
What you can do: Set up shop in the Giving Factory, where Cradles to Crayons collects and organizes donated goods ranging from clothes to books and nursery items. Volunteers sort through donated items to ensure quality and fulfill orders for specific children in need. 
How to get involved: Fill out this volunteer inquiry form in order to schedule your visit. Cradles to Crayons welcomes families, groups and individuals. They ask all volunteers to bring at least one item to donate on their volunteer day. 

If you know of or are involved with local organizations in need of volunteers year-round,  please send suggestions to bailey@phillyvoice.com — we will be featuring different volunteer opportunities every month. 

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Volunteering Wellness Philadelphia Donations Giving Charity Volunteer Opportunities

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sifting through the facts of Markelle Fultz's thoracic outlet syndrome diagnosis
033118-MarkelleFultz-USAToday

Holiday

ITV transforms into Christmas bar with festive cocktails
Merry Christmas sign

Health Stories

Telemedicine offers new health care possibilities – but payment challenges abound
Carroll - Telemedicine in schools

Eagles

NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 14 edition
120418mIKEmCcARTHY

Airports

Philadelphia native allegedly detained by ICE for seven months suing Florida authorities
10292018_jail_cell_prison_bars_Flickr.

Food & Drink

New Rittenhouse restaurant Talk closes after just five months
talk rittenhouse closing

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2018 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved