More Events:

December 04, 2018

Enjoy beer and cheese pairings at party in Di Bruno Bros.

There will be 10 sampling stations

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Holiday
10022015_Dickinson_DiBrunos5 Grace Dickinson/for PhillyVoice

Cheese at Di Bruno Bros.

This holiday season, go ahead and indulge. A ticket to a beer and cheese party at Di Bruno Bros. is a great gift to give yourself, especially when it's only $25.

The event will take place Wednesday, Dec. 12, in the Rittenhouse location's upstairs café. Beer from Tröegs will be paired with delicious cheese, picked by Di Bruno Bros.' cheesemongers. There will be charcuterie boards, jellies, jams and nuts, too.

RELATED: Tinsel, Center City's Christmas pop-up bar, is back with snow globe drinks and a Santa throne

In total, there will be 10 pairing stations. A bar serving additional wine and beer will also be open. 

At the end of the night, all attendees will go home with swag bags.

Attendees can spend the evening simply enjoying the food and drink, or may want to pay close attention to the pairings, to use at their own holiday parties.

Beer & Cheese Holiday Party

Wednesday, Dec. 12
6-8 p.m. | $25 per person
Di Bruno Bros. in Rittenhouse
1730 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Holiday Philadelphia Beer Cheese

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles playoff scenarios: How can they win the NFC East? Earn Wild Card berth?
1203_Carson_Wentz_USAT

Holiday

ITV transforms into Christmas bar with festive cocktails
Merry Christmas sign

Health Stories

Telemedicine offers new health care possibilities – but payment challenges abound
Carroll - Telemedicine in schools

Sixers

NBA Trade Rumors: Can Sixers afford to turn down first-round pick for T.J. McConnell?
050818_McConnell-5_usat

Airports

Philadelphia native allegedly detained by ICE for seven months suing Florida authorities
10292018_jail_cell_prison_bars_Flickr.

Food & Drink

New Rittenhouse restaurant Talk closes after just five months
talk rittenhouse closing

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 112718 - 237-47-S-18th-St-10A

The Barclay. 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, Rittenhouse Square views, 2,338 SF. $7,750
Allan Domb - 112718 - 2031-Locust-St-602

The Carlyle. 2 bedrooms + den, 3 bathrooms, completely renovated. 1,367 SF. $2,950
Listed by

© 2018 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved