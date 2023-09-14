New Ridge Brewing Co. to host its first beer festival at Roxborough Pocket Park

Fall has become the unofficial beer festival season, coinciding with Oktoberfest and Halloween festivities. This year, New Ridge Brewing Co. is joining the party by hosting Taps Under the Towers at Roxborough Pocket Park.

The beer fest, which takes place on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 1-5 p.m., will feature more than 20 local breweries, food and live music.

Tickets are $60 and include unlimited 5 oz beer samples. The Mitchell Street Phillbillies will play rock and roll and folk music, and Green Meadow Farm will roast a pig. Other food options, including falafel, pasta salad and grilled corn on the cob, will be available.

A portion of the ticket sales will be donated to Friends of the Wissahickon, which helps conserve over 1,800 acres of Wissahickon Valley Park.

"Taps Under the Towers is a beer fest that we have wanted to do since we opened a little over three years ago," said Eric Endrikat, co-owner of New Ridge Brewing Co. The event's name is inspired by the radio and TV antennas that jut into the Roxborough sky and are used in New Ridge's logo.

Carbon Copy, H﻿uman Robot, W﻿issahickon Brewing Co., Love City and Punch Buggy Brewing are a few of the participating breweries. More will be announced, but those that are confirmed so far are listed on the event's website.



