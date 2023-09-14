More Events:

September 14, 2023

New Ridge Brewing Co. to host its first beer festival at Roxborough Pocket Park

More than 20 Philadelphia-area breweries will be at Taps Under the Towers, as will live music and a pig roast

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Taps Under the Towers

New Ridge Brewing Co. is hosting a beer festival on Sept. 23 from 1-5 p.m. Taps Under the Towers in Roxborough will offer guests unlimited pours of beer for $60.

Fall has become the unofficial beer festival season, coinciding with Oktoberfest and Halloween festivities. This year, New Ridge Brewing Co. is joining the party by hosting Taps Under the Towers at Roxborough Pocket Park.

The beer fest, which takes place on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 1-5 p.m., will feature more than 20 local breweries, food and live music.

MORE: Oktoberfest 2023: Where to drink German beer in Philly this fall

Tickets are $60 and include unlimited 5 oz beer samples. The Mitchell Street Phillbillies will play rock and roll and folk music, and Green Meadow Farm will roast a pig. Other food options, including falafel, pasta salad and grilled corn on the cob, will be available.

A portion of the ticket sales will be donated to Friends of the Wissahickon, which helps conserve over 1,800 acres of Wissahickon Valley Park.

"Taps Under the Towers is a beer fest that we have wanted to do since we opened a little over three years ago," said Eric Endrikat, co-owner of New Ridge Brewing Co. The event's name is inspired by the radio and TV antennas that jut into the Roxborough sky and are used in New Ridge's logo.

Carbon Copy, H﻿uman Robot, W﻿issahickon Brewing Co., Love City and Punch Buggy Brewing are a few of the participating breweries. More will be announced, but those that are confirmed so far are listed on the event's website.

Taps Under the Towers

Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023
1 p.m. to 5 p.m. | $60
Roxborough Pocket Park
6170 Ridge Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19128
Brian Saunders

Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff

brian@phillyvoice.com

