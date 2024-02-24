Bensalem police searching for suspect who allegedly stole $1,000 worth of Legos

Bensalem Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole $1,000 worth of Legos from a local store.

On Feb. 10 at approximately 6:50 p.m., a man allegedly selected five boxes of Lego sets from shelves at the Barnes and Noble located in the Neshaminy Mall in Bensalem. Police said the suspect then exited the store without paying for the Legos, which were valued at $200 per box, before fleeing in a gray pickup truck.

Surveillance photos show the suspect with a Lego set in each hand, and the boxes appear to be outfitted with antitheft sensor. Police announced Friday that they were on the hunt for the suspect, though the incident occurred earlier in the month.

The suspect is a white male in his 40s who was wearing gray sweatpants, green or blue sneakers, a gray Jeff cap and a puffer jacket with an unknown logo, Bensalem Police said.

Social media commenters noted that the coat was likely a Ralph Lauren brand ski jacket featuring a snowboarder in a yellow coat with a green board.

Residents with any information about the incident or identity of the suspect are being asked to call Bensalem Police or use the anonymous tip line.