More News:

February 23, 2024

Philly to open 10 new satellite election offices

Each district will have a center that provides voting services, including registration

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Politics Elections
022324 Commissioner's office Market Street.jpg Chris Compendio/PhillyVoice

A satellite office at 40th and Market streets (above) is scheduled to open ahead of Pennsylvania's primary election on April 23.

Philly will have 10 new election offices for mailing ballots, registering to vote and more as the 2024 races heat up. 

The offices, which were approved at last week's city commissioners' meeting, will be permanent fixtures for the upcoming election cycle and beyond. Each council district will get an office, said City Commissioner Omar Sabir, with the first one scheduled to open in West Philadelphia ahead of the 2024 primary.

Voters will be able to do "pretty much everything" they can do at the Office of the City Commissioners in Center City, Sabir said. Those services include voter registration, mail-in voting, campaign financing, absentee application processing, community outreach, requesting a replacement ballot and early voting. The offices will be open all year, not just during election seasons, and will feature drop box locations for 24/7 ballot drop-offs. Resources will be available in multiple languages. 

In 2020, Philadelphia opened 17 satellite offices to help voters access resources and drop off ballots during the height of the pandemic. The offices, Sabir said, will hopefully remove some barriers for voters, like needing to commute downtown to go to the commissioners' office, which can be costly and time-consuming. 

"It's not just about the 2024 election, it's about beyond," Sabir said. "It's about making a serious commitment for the citizens of Philadelphia that we're going to make voting as easy and accessible as we can."

Officials have signed a lease for the first office, located at 4029 Market St., which is scheduled to open ahead of the primarily election on April 23. The sites, which will be staffed by residents, were chosen based on data and recommendations from the council and community.  

Sabir said the primary goal of the offices is accommodation, making it easier for voters to reach the resources they need. But he also hopes it could increase voter turnout, which he said helps the city receive more resources from the state and federal government. If successful, he also hopes more offices will open going forward.

With these initial offices, though, Sabir said it's about removing barriers to vote and streamlining the process as much as possible. 

"People have the option not to vote  if they don't want to vote, they don't have to," Sabir said. "But if you do want to vote, you don't have to go through any hard barriers to do it. It's easy for you."

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Politics Elections Philadelphia Voting Ballots

Videos

Featured

Purchased - A young woman getting vaccinated at the doctor's office

It’s not too late to get vaccinated for the flu, COVID-19, and RSV
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Giselle - Main Image 2024

'Giselle' haunts and delights for the Philadelphia Ballet’s 60th Season

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

I-95 South to close for 36 hours in late February as capping project continues
Penns Landing Park

Sponsored

Philadelphia Union Foundation launches mental health awareness initiative for youth soccer players
Purchased - young boy playing soccer

Mental Health

Does the sound of your partner chewing irritate you? You may have misophonia
Misophonia headphones

Travel

Nearly 26 million people visited Philly in 2023, but tourism still hasn't recovered post-pandemic
Philly tourism 2024

Phillies

Phillies position battles to watch in spring training
Phillies-camp-competition-Pache-Cave_022224_USAT

Fitness

The Philadelphia Zoo's 5K and fun run returns April 28
Philadelphia Zoo run 2024

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved