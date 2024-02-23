More News:

February 23, 2024

Police question person of interest about vandalism at Mother Bethel AME Church, National Shrine of St. John Neumann

Earlier this week, investigators released surveillance footage of a man accused of throwing objects at several businesses in the city

Philadelphia police took a person of interest in for questioning about the vandalism at Mother Bethel AME Church and the National Shrine of St. John Neumann on Thursday.

A person of interest was taken into police custody in connection to the vandalism at the historic Mother Bethel AME Church in Society Hill and the National Shrine of St. John Neumann in Northern Liberties, among other properties.

The person was taken for questioning Thursday night at the Frankford Transportation Center, 6ABC reported. But the station said it was unclear whether the person was the man shown in surveillance footage released by police earlier this week. 

MORE: SEPTA riders briefly stranded after train went on wrong track

Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PhillyVoice.

Earlier this week, police released surveillance footage showing a man wearing dark jacket, headphones and a red Phillies baseball cap, with what appeared to be pens and a razor under his cap. 

Police said the man threw objects at several buildings Monday from 4-9 a.m. 

He is accused of smashing four stained glass windows at Mother Bethel AME Church on Monday morning. The church estimated the cost of repairs to be nearly $20,000. The church, which formed in 1816, is mother church of the African Methodist Episcopal denomination; its current building, at 419 S. Sixth St., was built in 1890.

Police said the man also smashing three panels of stained glass windows at the National Shrine of St. John Neumann on 5th Street and Girard Avenue. The shrine is dedicated to the fourth bishop of Philadelphia and the first American man granted sainthood.

In addition to damaging the two churches, police said the man is responsible for six other acts of vandalism, FOX29 reported.

Surveillance video also captured the man damaging the jewelry store Revival, at 10th and Pine streets, and Interior Design & Home, at 1600 Spruce St., police said. 

