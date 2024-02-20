More News:

February 20, 2024

Mother Bethel AME Church's stained glass windows smashed by vandal

The house of worship, built in 1890, sits on the oldest parcel of land continuously owned by Black people in the U.S.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Mother Bethel AME church vandalism Michael S. Wirtz/Philadelphia Inquirer/MCT

A vandal smashed several stained glass windows at Mother Bethel AME Church, police say. The historic church is located on the oldest parcel of land continuously owned by Black people in the U.S.

A vandal shattered four windows at the historic Mother Bethel AME Church in Society Hill, police say.

Police found the front-door window smashed, along with three stained glass windows, when they arrived to the church at 419 S. Sixth St. at 9:31 a.m. Monday. No arrests have been made, and no description of the suspect is available at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

The church sits on the oldest parcel of land continuously owned by Black people in the U.S. It is the mother church of the African Methodist Episcopal denomination, which was formed in 1816 by the pioneering Philadelphia preacher Richard Allen. The current structure was built in 1890, and was designated a historic landmark in 1974.

Mother Bethel AME Church recently served as the launchpad for a week-long interfaith march from Philadelphia to Washington, D.C. Protestors, who departed the church on Feb. 14, are calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. They are expected to arrive at the White House on Wednesday.

This story is developing and will be updated as new information becomes available.

