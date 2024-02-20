More News:

February 20, 2024

Francisville fire damages 2 buildings, displaces about 20 people

No one was injured, but the blaze took more than 3 hours to be brought under control, firefighters say

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Fires
Ridge Avenue fire Philadelphia Fire Department/Facebook

More than 100 firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire Monday in Francisville. The blaze took more than three hours to be brought under control, but no one was injured.

A two-alarm fire in Francisville took firefighters more than three hours to get under control Monday. 

Philadelphia Fire Department crews were dispatched at 3:52 p.m. to a fire in a three-story building on the 1600 block of Ridge Avenue, just a few blocks from The Met concert venue. The blaze eventually spread to an adjacent four-story building. Both buildings were evacuated and a second alarm was issued at 4:20 p.m. 

MORE NEWS: More fatal overdoses now caused by smoking drugs than injecting them, CDC says

No one was injured, but about 20 people were displaced, Assistant Deputy Director Derek Bowmer told NBC10. All residents are accounted for, officials said. 

Please avoid the area near Ridge Ave. and Parrish St. in Francisville as we fight this two-alarm fire.

Posted by Philadelphia Fire Department on Monday, February 19, 2024

The fire was brought under control at 7:30 p.m. That means the fire is no longer a threat to the building, not that it's completely out. 

The cause for the fire remains under investigation. As of Tuesday morning, crews were working to restore power on for the surrounding area, which had been out all night. 

According to FOX 29, about 120 firefighters and 50 apparatuses fought to control the fire. The fire department did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the fire.

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Fires Francisville Ridge Avenue Firefighters

Videos

Featured

IBEW-Native-021624-EVJobs

Plug In Philly! EV industry jobs are revving up
Purchased - Excited black couple impressed entering new home together

7 dos and don’ts when buying a home

Just In

Must Read

Recreation

New visitor center at Washington Crossing State Park in New Jersey will overlook Delaware River
Washington Crossing Park

Sponsored

Wells Fargo Center's transformation
Limited - WFC Arena Main Photo

Addiction

Can a mobile app help people tackle substance abuse? This Conshohocken company believes so
Substance Abuse App

Music

Lil Wayne, Nas and Jill Scott to headline 2024 Roots Picnic
Roots Picnic 2024 Lil Wayne

Flyers

Five thoughts: Flyers drop Stadium Series, crucial points in the playoff race to Devils
Brendan-Smith-Goal-Flyers-Devils-Stadium-Series-NHL-2.17.24.jpg

Arts & Culture

Chinatown celebration intended to showcase neighborhood and push back against 76ers arena plans
Chinatown celebration

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved