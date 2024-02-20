Francisville fire damages 2 buildings, displaces about 20 people

A two-alarm fire in Francisville took firefighters more than three hours to get under control Monday.

Philadelphia Fire Department crews were dispatched at 3:52 p.m. to a fire in a three-story building on the 1600 block of Ridge Avenue, just a few blocks from The Met concert venue. The blaze eventually spread to an adjacent four-story building. Both buildings were evacuated and a second alarm was issued at 4:20 p.m.

No one was injured, but about 20 people were displaced, Assistant Deputy Director Derek Bowmer told NBC10. All residents are accounted for, officials said.

Please avoid the area near Ridge Ave. and Parrish St. in Francisville as we fight this two-alarm fire. Posted by Philadelphia Fire Department on Monday, February 19, 2024

The fire was brought under control at 7:30 p.m. That means the fire is no longer a threat to the building, not that it's completely out.

The cause for the fire remains under investigation. As of Tuesday morning, crews were working to restore power on for the surrounding area, which had been out all night.

According to FOX 29, about 120 firefighters and 50 apparatuses fought to control the fire. The fire department did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the fire.