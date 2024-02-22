SEPTA riders briefly stranded after train went on wrong track

Regional Rail line riders were briefly stranded Thursday morning after a train made a wrong turn on it's way to Center City.

A SEPTA Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail line train heading to 30th Street Station was routed to a wrong track owned by Amtrak on Thursday morning, causing the train to stop in Southwest Philadelphia. The track wasn't receiving power, disabling the train and leaving passengers temporarily stranded. The 250 passengers on the train were then moved to a rescue train to get to their destination.

John Golden, a SEPTA spokesperson, said mechanical issues could have disabled the train, but SEPTA was still awaiting more information from controllers. Amtrak did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trains going to Center City on the Wilmington/Newark line were temporarily operating on inner tracks from Crum Lynne to Darby stations before returning to normal by early afternoon, Golden said.

