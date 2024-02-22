Discounted tickets to the Philadelphia Orchestra and other shows in Center City available through limited-time deal

Theatergoers in Philadelphia can purchase discounted tickets to select shows put on by the city's best-known arts organizations, including the Philadelphia Orchestra and Philadelphia Ballet, for the next two weeks.

Through the "Center City on Stage" promotion, people can buy one ticket and get another ticket for half price to see shows staged by Ballet X, Ensemble Arts Philly, Lantern Theater Company, Opera Philadelphia, Walnut Street Theatre and Wilma Theatre, among others. The deal runs through March 6.

The discounts – the result of a partnership with Center City District – apply to more than 20 shows scheduled through the next several months. They include a performance from jazz musician Terence Blanchard, a Haydn and Mozart "Power Hour" from the Philadelphia Orchestra, "Madam Butterfly" from Philadelphia Opera, "The Dream" from Philadelphia Ballet.

Every arts organization has its own method and promo code to apply the discount to its shows. Tickets from different organizations cannot be mixed and matched for a discount.

The organizations also have their own restrictions for the discounts. For example, Walnut Street Theatre does not provide the deal for matinee performances, only evening ones. Philadelphia Ballet only allows for a two-ticket minimum and a four-ticket maximum per purchase. Lantern Theatre Company is the only group that offers a buy one, get one free deal instead.



For people who want to purchase discounted tickets in-person, Center City District is hosting pop-up events for ticket sales. These events also feature live performances from select Center City on Stage participants. Here's when and where they are occurring: