February 19, 2024

Lil Wayne, Nas and Jill Scott to headline 2024 Roots Picnic

The annual summer music festival at The Mann will also feature Victoria Monét, Method Man, Redman, Fantasia and André 3000

Kristin Hunt
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Roots Picnic 2024 Lil Wayne Jim Rassol/THE PALM BEACH POST; USA TODAY NETWORK

Lil Wayne will perform with The Roots during the hip-hop group's annual music festival at the Mann Center in Fairmount Park on June 1-2. Presale tickets will be available Tuesday at 10 a.m.

The Roots will welcome Lil Wayne and over two dozen other musical acts to their annual picnic this summer.

The Roots Picnic returns to the Mann Center for the first weekend of June with another star-studded lineup. Joining the Philly hip-hop legends this year are headliners Lil Wayne, Nas and another hometown hero, Jill Scott.

MORE: Montgomery County's Lizzy McAlpine to release third studio album 'Older'

Lil Wayne will perform alongside The Roots in a celebration of New Orleans music, featuring Trombone Shorty and PJ Morton, the current keyboardist for Maroon 5. The festival also promises a live mixtape collaboration between Roots emcee Black Thought, Wu-Tang Clan veteran Method Man and his longtime collaborator Redman. Adam Blackstone, the University of the Arts alum and musical director for Nicki Minaj and Justin Timberlake, will bring together Muni Long and Fantasia, in one of her first touring appearances since her star turn in "The Color Purple."

Additional acts include Victoria Monét, Gunna, Scarface, Amerie, Wale, Cam'ron, Sexyy Red and Tyla. André 3000 will also play through his flute-heavy solo album "New Blue Sun," which dropped last November.

Food vendors and first aid stations will be located throughout the Fairmount Park venue, which will host the show rain or shine. Doors will open at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 1 and Sunday, June 2. 

Two-day general admission tickets start at $200, but pricier tiers promise access to lounges, private bars and air-conditioned bathrooms. Presale tickets will go live Tuesday at 10 a.m. with the code ALUMNI24. The general sale will follow on Friday at 10 a.m.

