Montgomery County-native singer Lizzy McAlpine to release third studio album 'Older'

Montgomery County-native singer Lizzy McAlpine has announced her third studio album, "Older," which will be released on April 5.

McAlpine, a Wynnewood native who attended Lower Merion High School, released the first single from her upcoming album, the title track "Older," last week. In the piano ballad, the 24-year-old ponders the difficult transition into adulthood.

"this album took me three years to get right," McAlpine wrote on social media. "the song 'Older' specifically was the moment it all started to come together in my head. ... for now, i hope you know that i did not compromise. i was very stressed out the whole time but i think we got somewhere really cool in the end."

McAlpine has enjoyed some mainstream success since the release of her second studio album, "five seconds flat," in 2022. In particular, the single "ceilings" took off on TikTok last winter, when it became the soundtrack to a popular trend and debuted on the Billboard Hot 100. She performed the song live on "The Tonight Show" and the official music video has been viewed 19 million times on Youtube.

McAlpine has been recording and releasing music since 2018, when she was a student at Berklee College of Music in Boston, but a number of covers and original songs posted to her TikTok account in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic helped propel her to national fame. Her debut album "Give Me A Minute" was released in 2020.

The singer was tapped to perform the main title music for the AppleTV+ drama "Dear Edward." The song, which she wrote with composers Justin Paul and Philadelphia native Benj Pasek, was released to accompany the series premiere last February.

She also has recently been featured on songs by popular artists, including "Call Your Mom" by Noah Kahan and "You Could Start A Cult" by Niall Horan. During her second headlining tour, titled "The End of The Movie," McAlpine stopped at The Fillmore last April.

Watch the lyric video for "Older" below: