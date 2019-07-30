More News:

July 30, 2019

Bergen County ex-PTA president arrested for allegedly making purchases with organization's credit card

By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
A former PTA president at a Bergen County elementary school has been arrested for fraud.

The former president of the parent teacher association at a Bergen County elementary school was arrested this week for fraud, after allegedly charging more than $6,000 in personal purchases to a PTA credit card. 

An investigation dating back to 2017 found that Shawna Riordan, 33, of Saddle Brook, allegedly started using the PTA credit card in January 2017 for unauthorized, personal, and non-PTA charges at Midland School No. 1 in Rochelle Park, NJ.com reported. 

Riordan did not pay the bill for the personal items, and the balance grew to total more than $6,000, authorities said. 

A former member of the PTA who had co-signed on the card found it was in collections due to the outstanding balance in June 2019. The member alerted police.

Riordan is charged with third-degree fraudulent use of a credit card and theft by deception. 

