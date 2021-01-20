Bernie Sanders' bundled-up Inauguration Day pose is now a bobblehead

January 20, 2021
Bernie Sanders made his presence felt at the inauguration of President Joe Biden on Wednesday in a way only he could. In the freezing air outside the U.S. Capitol, there sat Sanders in his large mittens and familiar coat, projecting an aloof approval of the proceedings that struck a chord with his supporters.
Looking warm, @BernieSanders. pic.twitter.com/YcasZJ0iT3— Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) January 20, 2021
Within hours, the Sanders pose had already risen to bobblehead-worthy status, with a pre-order form released by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. For the price of $25, you can own Sanders in his now famous cross-legged repose.
Along with his unwavering demand that regular Americans be at the top of the agenda in Washington, D.C., Sanders took some time to address his Inauguration attire.
.@BernieSanders talks about his mittens and coat "You know in Vermont, we dress warm, we know something about the cold, and we're not so concerned about good fashion, we want to keep warm. And that's what I did today." pic.twitter.com/FiTCLpn95m— People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) January 20, 2021
Reactions to Sanders' viral pose lit up social media on Wednesday as Biden took the White House and America said goodbye to the Trump administration. Here's a look at some of the best from Inauguration Day.
Our son Dave @drscll worked with @burtonsnowboard founder Jake Burton on a limited edition jacket with @BernieSanders face on the back. Bernie really liked it, so Dave got him one - without his image - for Christmas. Vermont jacket, Vermont gloves, Vermont common sense! https://t.co/P9NLMVPMgh— Jane O'Meara Sanders (@janeosanders) January 20, 2021
stop reporting that bernie wore the same coat from his once again video! it is a DIFFERENT version of the same coat that his son gave him for christmas! he liked it so much he got another one! THIS is the dad energy— rachel syme (@rachsyme) January 20, 2021
Bernie Sanders on the throne #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/VttFn7ky8K— Mooby (@EmeuteP) January 20, 2021
Is @BernieSanders wrong though? pic.twitter.com/d2BzzYnpYf— RootsAction (@Roots_Action) January 20, 2021
Bernie Sanders mood. pic.twitter.com/VdcLSsPYHI— GOOD (@good) January 20, 2021
Bernie Sanders is an entire mood. #FoundOnTumblr pic.twitter.com/sKrk5Fbsca— Tumblr (@tumblr) January 20, 2021
If I’m too old for this shit was a person...🥶🤣🤣🤣#BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/tONhV1mqSi— LaDaryl Hale (@HaleBoy79) January 20, 2021
may i offer pic.twitter.com/jfBDPZXVWf— Nirali (@firewordsparklr) January 20, 2021
It doesn’t stop! 😂 #BernieSanders #berniesmittens #berniememes #Bernie #bernieismypresident pic.twitter.com/3E8lJXRiNK— Torben Otten (@torbenotten) January 20, 2021
That feel the bern mixtape finna be hot fire 🔥 #BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/Fh1zXCA6Lk— Richard Aguilar (@Yoboyrichaay) January 20, 2021
Little known fact: @BernieSanders was an original member of Minor Threat #berniesmittens #BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/4wRDySKs6Y— Library or Death (@LibraryorDeath) January 20, 2021
Leaked photo of the season 14 Hot Ones premiere with @BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/Uj34AYVaOA— Bill Drexler (@OGCameraguyBill) January 20, 2021
#Bernie is a damned national treasure.#Berniesanders #berniesmittens #berniemittens #BernieMemes #Memes #Inauguration2021 #InaugurationDay #BernieMeme pic.twitter.com/gAHYG57hRg— J Dot M Dot (@DustyVinyl_FA) January 20, 2021
Ok Bernie!! I see you!! LMAO #BernieSanders #Inauguration2021 #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/JW7I9nOeeu— Ang Moniqué (@OOH_DIVA) January 20, 2021
Where's #Bernie #BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/WTqKlkM5yl— hajvan.🇭🇷🇧🇦 (@mbajkusa) January 20, 2021
Shoes: model's own. pic.twitter.com/ZwbgEpNspJ— Burton Snowboards (@burtonsnowboard) January 20, 2021