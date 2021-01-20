Bernie Sanders' bundled-up Inauguration Day pose is now a bobblehead

Bernie Sanders made his presence felt at the inauguration of President Joe Biden on Wednesday in a way only he could. In the freezing air outside the U.S. Capitol, there sat Sanders in his large mittens and familiar coat, projecting an aloof approval of the proceedings that struck a chord with his supporters.

Within hours, the Sanders pose had already risen to bobblehead-worthy status, with a pre-order form released by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. For the price of $25, you can own Sanders in his now famous cross-legged repose.

Source/National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum You can pre-order this Bernie Sanders bobble head for $25.

"As soon as one of our employees alerted us to the viral pictures of Bernie, we checked out Twitter and knew we had to get to work,” said National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder Phil Sklar. “We think this will be another fun bobblehead to put a smile on people’s faces!”