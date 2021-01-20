More Culture:

January 20, 2021

Bernie Sanders' bundled-up Inauguration Day pose is now a bobblehead

Social media finds viral hilarity in the Vermont Senator's stoic appearance

Inauguration Social Media
Bernie Sanders Mittens Robert Deutsch/USA Today

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders became a star for his ultra-warm outfit at the Inauguration of President Joe Biden on Jan. 20, 2021.

Bernie Sanders made his presence felt at the inauguration of President Joe Biden on Wednesday in a way only he could. In the freezing air outside the U.S. Capitol, there sat Sanders in his large mittens and familiar coat, projecting an aloof approval of the proceedings that struck a chord with his supporters.

Within hours, the Sanders pose had already risen to bobblehead-worthy status, with a pre-order form released by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. For the price of $25, you can own Sanders in his now famous cross-legged repose. 

Bernie Sanders BobbleheadSource/National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

You can pre-order this Bernie Sanders bobble head for $25.

"As soon as one of our employees alerted us to the viral pictures of Bernie, we checked out Twitter and knew we had to get to work,” said National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder Phil Sklar. “We think this will be another fun bobblehead to put a smile on people’s faces!”

RELATED: Parade Across America: Where to watch Joe Biden's Inauguration celebration

Along with his unwavering demand that regular Americans be at the top of the agenda in Washington, D.C., Sanders took some time to address his Inauguration attire. 

Reactions to Sanders' viral pose lit up social media on Wednesday as Biden took the White House and America said goodbye to the Trump administration. Here's a look at some of the best from Inauguration Day.



