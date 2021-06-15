More Health:

June 15, 2021

CHOP ranked second-best children's hospital in the nation by U.S. News and World Report

The hospital was rated as the No. 1 children's hospital in the Mid-Atlantic and the state of Pennsylvania

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia was ranked No. 2 in the nation by U.S. News and World Report and earned the top spot in the Mid-Atlantic region.

The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia was ranked second on U.S. News and World Report's yearly list of the nation's top children's hospitals for the third consecutive year.

The hospital trailed Boston Children's Hospital, which the publication has rated first for the past eight years.

To create the rankings, U.S. News and World Report gathered clinical data from nearly 200 medical centers, measuring patient safety, infection protection and adequacy of nurse staffing. They also surveyed more than 15,000 pediatric specialists, asking where they would send the sickest children in their specialty.

With it's No. 2 ranking, CHOP earned a spot in U.S. New's 2021-22 honor roll of the best children's hospitals, and was ranked No. 1 for pediatric cancer, pediatric diabetes and endocrinology, and pediatric orthopedics.

The hospital ranked second in pediatric pulmonology and lung surgery and third for pediatric gastroenterology and GI surgery.

"I am incredibly proud that Children's Hospital of Philadelphia has once again been recognized as a top pediatric institution in the nation," CHOP CEO Madeline Bell told the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Bell said CHOP's clinicians and staff were able to deliver high-quality health care to patients despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the first time, U.S. News released regional and state rankings for top children's hospitals. Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News, said the pandemic limited travel and made finding a quality hospital close to home essential.

"When choosing a hospital for a sick child, many parents want specialized expertise, convenience and caring medical professionals," Harder said. "The 'Best Children's Hospitals' rankings have always highlighted hospitals that excel in specialized care. Now, this year's new state and regional rankings can help families identify conveniently located hospitals capable of meeting their child’s needs."

CHOP earned the top spot in both Pennsylvania and the Mid-Atlantic region, which spans Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, New York, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

Nemours Children's Hospital Delaware in Wilmington was the only other Philadelphia-area hospital to land on the list of top 50 children's hospitals. It ranked No. 1 in Delaware, though it is the only children's hospital in the state, and ranked 10th among the 21 Mid-Atlantic children's hospitals. 

In New Jersey, Children's Hospital at St. Peter's University Hospital and Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center tied for the state's top children's hospital.

