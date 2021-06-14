More Health:

June 14, 2021

Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine found to be highly effective, safe in Phase 3 trials

The biotech company plans to seek FDA authorization

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention Vaccines
Novavax COVID-19 vaccine Michael Brochstein/SIPA USA

Novavax expects to produce 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses per month by the end of the third quarter, if authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

A fourth COVID-19 vaccine could become available in the U.S. later this year. 

Novavax reported Monday that its two-dose regimen proved to be highly effective and safe in a late-stage clinical trial. The biotechnology company plans to seek authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the third quarter. 

The vaccine was found to have an overall efficacy rate of 90% and was 100% effective against moderate and severe coronavirus infections during the Phase 3 study. It also was  93% effective against variants of concern, as defined by the CDC, and 100% effective against other variants. 

The most common side effects were mild to moderate injection site pain and tenderness that lasted less than three days. Fatigue, headache and muscle pain lasting less than two days also was common.

The results come as the U.S. and other G7 nations seek to allocate more COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries as part of an effort to bring an end to the global pandemic.

"Novavax continues to work with a sense of urgency to complete our regulatory submissions and deliver this vaccine, built on a well understood and proven platform, to a world that is still in great need of vaccines," Novavax CEO Stanley C. Erck said.

Novavax expects to produce 100 million vaccine doses per month by the end of the third quarter and 150 million doses per month by the end of this year.

The Phase 3 trial enrolled nearly 30,000 adult volunteers at 119 sites across the U.S. and Mexico, with two-thirds of participants receiving the two-shot vaccine three weeks apart.

Of the 77 study participants who contracted COVID-19, only 14 cases were observed in the group that received the vaccine. All of those cases were defined as mild. Fourteen moderate or severe cases were observed among the volunteers who received a placebo. 

The vaccine also was found to be 91% effective at preventing illness in high-risk populations — defined as people ages 65 and older and younger adults with underlying health conditions. 

Novavax officials said they will share more data from the trial once it become available. 

The vaccine uses more traditional technology to trigger an immune response than those produced by Pfizer and Moderna, which rely on synthetic messenger RNA. It contains a full-length spike protein mixed with an adjuvant to boost immune response. The protein can neither cause COVID-19 nor replicate. 

The vaccine also doesn't have any special storage requirements that could complicate distribution.

Novavax's Phase 3 trial began last December. It was designed to include a diverse study population, with adults ages 65 years and older constituting at least 25% of the volunteers and Black volunteers representing at least 15%.

The company currently is testing its vaccine on 2,200 adolescents ages 12-17.

If granted an emergency use authorization, Novavax would join Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson as the four COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. It's one of six that the U.S. invested in as a part of Operation Warp Speed.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention Vaccines Philadelphia FDA COVID-19 Coronavirus

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Latest Zach Ertz trade rumors, and some free agent QB options for Eagles
Zach_Ertz_Eagles_Rams_NFL_Kate_Frese_092020

Education

Scholarship offers tuition-free college
Limited - Community College of Philadelphia Flags

Children's Health

CHOP's new virtual driving assessment program aims to prepare teens for the road
CHOP teen driving program

Investigations

Were Ted Bundy's first murders at the Jersey Shore? Decades later, unsolved case still has ominous links
Bundy Jersey Shore

Food & Drink

Wildwood's Shamrock Beef and Ale closes after 80 years in business
Shamrock Wildwood closes

Entertainment

Cinema in the Cemetery: Watch movies among the gravestones in Philly and Bala Cynwyd
Cinema in the Cemetery

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved