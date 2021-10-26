Six Philadelphia-area colleges make U.S. News' best global universities list

Another ranking, another strong showing for the University of Pennsylvania.

The Ivy League school came in at No. 13 on U.S. News & World Report's 2022 Best Global Universities list, released Tuesday.

Penn ranked 11th among U.S. universities and fourth among its Ivy League peers. It ranked in the top 10 for economics and business and in several science concentrations, including clinical medicine and immunology.

Last month, U.S. News ranked Penn No. 8 on its list of the best colleges in the United States. Penn's standing was bolstered by the Wharton School having the nation's top business program and Penn Nursing being named the best nursing school in the country.

Penn was one of six schools in the Philadelphia region that U.S. News included on its list of the best global universities. Temple University, Drexel University, Thomas Jefferson University and Villanova University also made the list. The lone South Jersey school to make the cut was Rowan University.

Here are the 10 Pennsylvania universities included in the rankings. Each school's overall ranking is in parentheses.

1. University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia (13)

2. University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh (42)

3. Penn State University, University Park (80)

4. Carnegie Mellon, Pittsburgh (102)

5. Temple University, Philadelphia (303)

6. Drexel University, Philadelphia (354)

7. Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia (402)

8. Lehigh University, Bethlehem (890)

9. Villanova University, Villanova (1,011)

10. Duquesne University, Pittsburgh (1,659)

Princeton University was the highest-rated school in New Jersey, at No. 16. It finished in the Top 10 globally in mathematics, physics and space science.

Here are all seven New Jersey schools that made the list:

1. Princeton University, Princeton (16)

2. Rutgers University, New Brunswick (130)

3. Rutgers University, Newark (600)

4. New Jersey Institute of Technology, Newark (813)

5. Montclair State University, Montclair (1,167)

6. Stevens Institute of Technology, Hoboken (1,202)

7. Rowan University, Glassboro (1,607)

U.S. News rated more than 1,700 schools from over 90 countries. The magazine's rankings are based upon a school's regional and global academic research performance and overall reputation.

The United States had the most universities appear on the list, with 271. China was second with 253.

The top school was Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Eight of the top 10 universities in the world were American schools.