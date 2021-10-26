More News:

October 26, 2021

Six Philadelphia-area colleges make U.S. News' best global universities list

The University of Pennsylvania ranked fourth among Ivy League schools

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Education Colleges
Penn Best Global Universities Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

The University of Pennsylvania ranks in the top 10 in the world for economics and business and in several science concentrations, including clinical medicine and immunology, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Another ranking, another strong showing for the University of Pennsylvania.

The Ivy League school came in at No. 13 on U.S. News & World Report's 2022 Best Global Universities list, released Tuesday.

Penn ranked 11th among U.S. universities and fourth among its Ivy League peers. It ranked in the top 10 for economics and business and in several science concentrations, including clinical medicine and immunology.

Last month, U.S. News ranked Penn No. 8 on its list of the best colleges in the United States. Penn's standing was bolstered by the Wharton School having the nation's top business program and Penn Nursing being named the best nursing school in the country.

Penn was one of six schools in the Philadelphia region that U.S. News included on its list of the best global universities. Temple University, Drexel University, Thomas Jefferson University and Villanova University also made the list. The lone South Jersey school to make the cut was Rowan University.

Here are the 10 Pennsylvania universities included in the rankings. Each school's overall ranking is in parentheses.

1. University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia (13) 
2. University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh (42)
3. Penn State University, University Park (80)
4. Carnegie Mellon, Pittsburgh (102)
5. Temple University, Philadelphia (303)
6. Drexel University, Philadelphia (354)
7. Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia (402)
8. Lehigh University, Bethlehem (890)
9. Villanova University, Villanova (1,011)
10. Duquesne University, Pittsburgh (1,659)

Princeton University was the highest-rated school in New Jersey, at No. 16. It finished in the Top 10 globally in mathematics, physics and space science. 

Here are all seven New Jersey schools that made the list: 

1. Princeton University, Princeton (16) 
2. Rutgers University, New Brunswick (130)
3. Rutgers University, Newark (600)
4. New Jersey Institute of Technology, Newark (813)
5. Montclair State University, Montclair (1,167)
6. Stevens Institute of Technology, Hoboken (1,202)
7. Rowan University, Glassboro (1,607)

U.S. News rated more than 1,700 schools from over 90 countries. The magazine's rankings are based upon a school's regional and global academic research performance and overall reputation.

The United States had the most universities appear on the list, with 271. China was second with 253. 

The top school was Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Eight of the top 10 universities in the world were American schools.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Education Colleges Philadelphia Temple University Thomas Jefferson University Drexel University U.S. News & World Report Universities Villanova University University of Pennsylvania Rankings Rowan University Schools

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles trade QB Joe Flacco, claim QB Reid Sinnett, cut LS Rick Lovato
Joe_Flacco_Eagles_49ers_Frese.jpg

Sponsored

Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia opens 11/4
Limited - Brooklyn Bowl Grand Opening

Addiction

Smokers who quit before age 45 nearly eliminate risk of dying from lung cancer
Quit Smoking Cancer Risk

Development

1,300-acre Philly refinery property to be redeveloped as The Bellwether District
Bellwether District Main

Arts & Culture

Rare Alexander Hamilton documents fetch nearly $600,000 at Philly auction
Alexander Hamilton auction Philly

Family Friendly

Pennsylvania SPCA, IKEA host 'Hocus Pocus' drive-in for charity
Hocus Pocus show

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 135 S 19th St #913

FOR RENT! Studio with sunrise city views to the east! Apartment features an updated kitchen, modern bathroom and a large living/sleeping space. There are brand new "wood" like floors throughout, as well as great closet space. 409 sqft | $1,375/mo
Limited - Allan Domb - 604-36 S Washington Square #813

South-facing views & natural light at Hopkinson House. Modern kitchen w/ updated appliances, wood cabinets, granite countertops, tile floor & mosaic backsplash. 24-hour doorman, on-site management, rooftop pool & ground floor retail. 415 sqft | $179,900
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved