Man fatally shot during attempt to confront ex-girlfriend in Northeast Philly, police say

A Northeast Philadelphia homeowner shot and killed a man who broke down the home's door in an attempt to reach his former girlfriend, police said.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday on the 1800 block of Sanger Street, where police found a 34-year-old man who had been shot multiple times in the chest. The man was found outside the home.

According to investigators, the man went to the home to find his ex-girlfriend and became agitated when he couldn't get into the residence. The man kicked at the wooden door repeatedly and shouted for several minutes before the door broke from its hinges, police said.



The homeowner fired multiple gunshots that struck and killed the man, police said. The homeowner had a license to carry his weapon and was not arrested Monday night.

The man who was killed was not armed, police said. His ex-girlfriend was not at the property at the time of the shooting, but arrived a short time later.

An investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.