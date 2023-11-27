Ranking Jake Elliott's biggest kicks ever

No shade to David "Green" Akers, but any doubt over who's the best kicker in Eagles franchise history should be over at this point. Jake Elliott, a guy signed off the street six years ago, continues to routinely nail big kicks that keep having the Birds come up victorious.

The latest Elliott instant-classic field goal came in Week 12 against the Bills. On a windy, rainy, disgusting day at Lincoln Financial Field, Elliott nailed a 59-yard field with 20 seconds in regulation to send that baby to overtime, where the Eagles prevailed and moved to an NFL-best 10-1 record.

What are the biggest kicks in Elliott's career? I'll rank them. I tried to include video whenever possible, too.

Let's get after it...

No. 10: Week 1, 2023 vs. Patriots

Another messy weather day this season, Elliott was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week to open the year. 56 yards in slop conditions in a five-point win? The dude is so reliable.

This isn't the final Elliott kick against the Patriots on this list!

No. 9: NFC Championship Game, 2017 vs. Vikings

In the iconic 2017 NFC Championship matchup with Minnesota, the Birds were rolling. Patrick Robinson's pick-six ignited Lincoln Financial Field and the beatdown was on. The Eagles already held a 14-point lead, but stayed aggressive. They put Elliott in field goal range at the tail end of the first half. Elliott made a 38-yard field goal as the second quarter expired to give the Eagles a three-score lead that everyone in that stadium knew was bulletproof.

The kick was symbolic of the Eagles' total thrashing of the Vikings.

No. 8: Week 4, 2023 vs. Commanders

In the Eagles' first overtime win of this season, Elliott booted a 54-yard field goal to wrap up a win over a division rival and keep the Birds spotless in the loss column:

Elliott won NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors for his four field goals and two made extra-point attempts.

Take that Josh Harris!

No. 7: Week 12, 2023 vs. Bills

This one is still fresh in Eagles fans' minds...

The NFL world is inching dangerously close to Elliott being the league's most trustworthy kicker, even more so than Ravens future Hall of Famer Justin Tucker.

No. 6: Week 16, 2018 vs. Texans

Elliott's game-winner against Houston was instrumental in keeping the Eagles' playoff hopes alive as Nick Foles Magic 2.0 spread throughout Philadelphia.

In what was one of the greatest Eagles regular season games of the century, Foles led a two-minute drill with the Eagles trailing by one, putting everything on Elliott's right foot. As time expired, Elliott's 35-yard kick was good, propelling the Eagles to victory and putting their record at 8-7.

The Birds would win the following week in Washington, stealing the final playoff spot in the NFC before cratering the Bears in the famed "Double Doink" game in the opening round of the postseason.

No. 5: NFC Divisional Round, 2017 vs. Falcons

After a mind-boggling 20-yard completion from Foles went off the knee of Atlanta's Keanu Neal nd into the arms of Torrey Smith to put the Eagles in field goal position, Elliott took care of the rest:



Elliott's make made things a 10-9 game. The Eagles' offense was brutal that night. That field goal was massive for the energy at the stadium. Atlanta would not score a single point in the second half. Elliott would add two more field goals on the board for good measure after that, giving the Birds a five-point lead that necessitated a Falcons touchdown for an Atlanta win. They came up short and Elliott was a hero yet again.

No. 4: Week 16, 2017 vs. Raiders

Jake Elliott with the No. 1 seed in the NFC on the line? Not a problem.

If the Eagles don't have home-field advantage that postseason, they don't win the Super Bowl. Thank Elliott forever, Eagles fans.

No. 3: Week 2, 2023 vs. Vikings

The first, but absolutely not the final, 61-yard kick from Elliott on this list:

Elliott, after that Thursday Night Football win, said that field goal was the toughest of his career at that point.

No. 2: Super Bowl LII, 2017 vs. Patriots

This is perhaps the most underrated play of the Eagles' entire Super Bowl run. A 46-yard field goal with just over a minute remaining in the biggest game of his life with Tom Brady on the opposite sideline is far from a chip shot.

Elliott knocked this one home, bringing the Eagles' lead from five points to eight and spelling doom for New England's final offensive drive.

No. 1: Week 3, 2017 vs. Giants

How could the top choice be anything else? The butterfly effect of the Eagles starting 2-1 vs. 1-2 in that Super Bowl season cannot be overstated in the least. Elliott's kick changed the complexion of the Eagles' season, buried the Eli Manning era in New York and turned him into a forever legend in Philadelphia.

That's the beginning of, without hyperbole, one of the most clutch players in this city's history.

