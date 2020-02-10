More Culture:

February 10, 2020

Philly's Morimoto named best 'special occasion' restaurant in Pennsylvania

Mormioto, located at 723 Chestnut St. in Center City Philadelphia, was named Pennsylvania's best restaurant for special occasions by The Daily Meal.

As you look ahead to significant moments on the horizon in 2020, the best place to dine and celebrate may be one of Philadelphia's longstanding culinary gems.

A new nationwide ranking from The Daily Meal looks at the best "special occasion" restaurants in each state, singling out the spots that are best for birthdays, holidays, anniversaries, promotions and graduations.

"There should ideally be a good wine list and a wide variety of cocktails, and of course a nice selection of desserts," the site said of its rationale. "It should be romantic, but not so romantic or highbrow that a family will feel out of place. And a private room for larger groups is always nice. Above all, it should be a restaurant that makes you feel special just by being there."

Pennsylvania's best "special occasion" spot goes to Morimoto, the contemporary Japanese restaurant established in a 2001 partnership between Iron Chef legend Masaharu Morimoto and Philadelphia restaurateur Stephen Starr.

Here's what The Daily Meal had to say about Morimoto:

Chef Masaharu Morimoto’s Philadelphia flagship, Morimoto, doesn’t look like any other restaurant in Pennsylvania. Head up to the cocktail bar and look down at the main dining room, taking in the undulating wooden ceiling, the wavy walls, the funky booths and a lighting scheme that alternates between blue and red, and you’ll see why this place is perfect for special occasions. Morimoto is fun and funky, and it’s home to some of America’s best sushi as well as signature creations like tuna pizza, rock shrimp tempura and miso black cod.

Selections for each state were made based on a combination of local rankings and online review sites, as well as other criteria that help set these restaurants apart from the pack.

The menu at Morimoto hits a little bit of everything, making it an easy place for a group with different tastes. Everything is appealing and nothing is run-of-the-mill. Group and private lounge dining also are available for larger occasions.

If you plan to travel elsewhere for special occasions, you can check out the restaurants chosen in other states over at The Daily Meal.

