Free Library picks 'Our Missing Hearts' for this year's One Book, One Philadelphia reading program

The Free Library of Philadelphia is encouraging readers to check out "Our Missing Hearts," a story about a family torn apart by government censorship.

The 2022 novel is the public library's latest pick for One Book, One Philadelphia, the reading program that assigns a single book to the entire city. Written by bestselling author Celeste Ng, "Our Missing Hearts" imagines an America in the not-so-distant future where the government purges books from library shelves and "pulps" them into toilet paper. A 12-year-old boy living in this dystopian world goes searching for his mother, who has been exiled over her poetry.

With this selection, the Free Library is hoping to spark conversations around the First Amendment — just in time for the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence's signing.

"Each year, One Book, One Philadelphia brings tens of thousands of readers together around a single, powerful story," Monique Moore Pryor, president of the Free Library of Philadelphia Foundation, said in a statement. "With 'Our Missing Hearts,' Celeste Ng invites us to think deeply about ideas, art and the world we're living in. This book gives our city a meaningful opportunity to read, reflect and connect."

Bookworms might recognize Ng as the author of "Everything I Never Told You" and "Little Fires Everywhere." The latter was adapted into a 2020 Hulu series starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington. She described "Our Missing Hearts" as a "love letter to libraries" at a press conference Thursday, and a novel informed by very real history.

"A lot of people, when the book first came out, were saying to me, so you wrote a dystopia," Ng said. "And my response then was, well, did I? Everything that has happened in the book has some analog in real life or in history, often in the U.S. And now I think a lot of the readers will read it and they'll send me a message on social media or by email and say, this feels eerily close to where we are now.

"I had hoped the world would get farther away from the world of the book, but in a lot of ways it feels like the book is coming true. And I'm really happy that people are using the book to think about that and figure out ways forward."

Kids and teenagers can join the One Book, One Philadelphia campaign by picking up one of two companion books. The Free Library's teen selection is "Somewhere Between Bitter and Sweet" by Laekan Zea Kemp. "How to Grow a Family Tree" by Bea Birdsong is recommended for younger readers.

Kieran Kesner/Free Library The Free Library will welcome Celeste Ng, author of its newest One Book, One Philadelphia selection, to the Parkway Central Library on April 7.

The Free Library has programmed multiple spring events around its book club. Ng will sign books and discuss her novel's themes at a kickoff event on April 7 at the Parkway Central Library. That branch also will host a screening of "The Librarians," a documentary about recent book bans, on April 23 and a Story Slam with South Asian Americans for Change on May 8. The festivities close out May 28 with an art panel discussion on censorship and resistance, also at the Parkway Central Library.

Free Library officials say "tens of thousands" of city residents participate in the "One Book, One Philadelphia" program each year. "The Upcycled Self" by Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter was last year's pick.

As for Ng, she's still figuring out her next story. Her fourth novel will deal with themes she's explored across her books like "mothers and children, legacies, belonging" — topics that weigh heavily on her own life as an Asian American mom — but she's also trying to work in one of her pet interests.

"I had a dollhouse when I was a kid," she said. "And so it's a hobby of mine that I make little miniatures. There's something about them that's just really fascinating. ... It's really cool to see the world in small form. And there's something about that that I want to explore."

This story has been updated with comments from Celeste Ng.

