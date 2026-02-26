More Culture:

February 26, 2026

Free Library picks 'Our Missing Hearts' for this year's One Book, One Philadelphia reading program

The dystopian novel by 'Little Fires Everywhere' author Celeste Ng explores censorship and free speech.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Books Novels
One Book, One Philadelphia Provided images/Free Library of Philadelphia

The Free Library of Philadelphia has chosen 'Our Missing Hearts' by Celeste Ng as its 2026 selection for the One Book, One Philadelphia reading program.

The Free Library of Philadelphia is encouraging readers to check out "Our Missing Hearts," a story about a family torn apart by government censorship.

The 2022 novel is the public library's latest pick for One Book, One Philadelphia, the reading program that assigns a single book to the entire city. Written by bestselling author Celeste Ng, "Our Missing Hearts" imagines an America in the not-so-distant future where the government purges books from library shelves and "pulps" them into toilet paper. A 12-year-old boy living in this dystopian world goes searching for his mother, who has been exiled over her poetry.

MORE: Old City's reenactors charm tourists with tidbits of American history. But first they undergo a weekslong training course

With this selection, the Free Library is hoping to spark conversations around the First Amendment — just in time for the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence's signing.

"Each year, One Book, One Philadelphia brings tens of thousands of readers together around a single, powerful story," Monique Moore Pryor, president of the Free Library of Philadelphia Foundation, said in a statement. "With 'Our Missing Hearts,' Celeste Ng invites us to think deeply about ideas, art and the world we're living in. This book gives our city a meaningful opportunity to read, reflect and connect."

Bookworms might recognize Ng as the author of "Everything I Never Told You" and "Little Fires Everywhere." The latter was adapted into a 2020 Hulu series starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington. She described "Our Missing Hearts" as a "love letter to libraries" at a press conference Thursday, and a novel informed by very real history.

"A lot of people, when the book first came out, were saying to me, so you wrote a dystopia," Ng said. "And my response then was, well, did I? Everything that has happened in the book has some analog in real life or in history, often in the U.S. And now I think a lot of the readers will read it and they'll send me a message on social media or by email and say, this feels eerily close to where we are now. 

"I had hoped the world would get farther away from the world of the book, but in a lot of ways it feels like the book is coming true. And I'm really happy that people are using the book to think about that and figure out ways forward."

Kids and teenagers can join the One Book, One Philadelphia campaign by picking up one of two companion books. The Free Library's teen selection is "Somewhere Between Bitter and Sweet" by Laekan Zea Kemp. "How to Grow a Family Tree" by Bea Birdsong is recommended for younger readers.

Author Celeste NgKieran Kesner/Free Library

The Free Library will welcome Celeste Ng, author of its newest One Book, One Philadelphia selection, to the Parkway Central Library on April 7.

The Free Library has programmed multiple spring events around its book club. Ng will sign books and discuss her novel's themes at a kickoff event on April 7 at the Parkway Central Library. That branch also will host a screening of "The Librarians," a documentary about recent book bans, on April 23 and a Story Slam with South Asian Americans for Change on May 8. The festivities close out May 28 with an art panel discussion on censorship and resistance, also at the Parkway Central Library.

Free Library officials say "tens of thousands" of city residents participate in the "One Book, One Philadelphia" program each year. "The Upcycled Self" by Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter was last year's pick.

As for Ng, she's still figuring out her next story. Her fourth novel will deal with themes she's explored across her books like "mothers and children, legacies, belonging" — topics that weigh heavily on her own life as an Asian American mom — but she's also trying to work in one of her pet interests.

"I had a dollhouse when I was a kid," she said. "And so it's a hobby of mine that I make little miniatures. There's something about them that's just really fascinating. ... It's really cool to see the world in small form. And there's something about that that I want to explore."

This story has been updated with comments from Celeste Ng.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Books Novels Philadelphia Free Speech Reading Free Library of Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

IBEW Admit One

Local 98 continues the tradition of helping the Philadelphia Mummers Parade
Purchased giving key to the new house to happy young couple

The 2026 home lending landscape

Just In

Must Read

Businesses

Franklin Mall is temporarily closed after fire in one of its stores

Franklin Mall closed

Sponsored

Signs of peripheral artery disease

Purchased - Mature male feeling the pain of a strained muscle.

Health News

Pa., N.J. and 13 other states sue Trump administration over changes to vaccine schedule

Vaccine lawsuit

Philadelphia 250

A look inside the 'Benstitute,' where Philly's historical reenactors are trained

Benstitute actor training

Guides

Your guide to the 2026 Philadelphia Flower Show

2026 Philadelphia Flower Show

Eagles

Seven takeaways from Howie Roseman's and Nick Sirianni's NFL Combine press conferences

022526HowieRoseman

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved