Old City's reenactors charm tourists with tidbits of American history. But first they undergo a weekslong training course

Dozens of performers walk the grounds of Philadelphia's historic district each summer looking as if they stepped straight out of a history book. The figures they depict range from famous people like Benjamin Franklin to the everyday people one might have encountered in the 18th century.

Historic Philadelphia has stationed costumed reenactors and plain-clothed storytellers in Old City for the past 21 years through its Once Upon A Nation program, and the organization has the system down to a science. Every Betsy Ross and Dolley Madison has to pass through the "Benstitute," an immersive, weekslong training program that teaches these actors the dos and don'ts of street theater.



This year, as the city celebrates the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence's signing, Historic Philadelphia is adding 10 new members its cast of costumed reenactors, called History Makers, and educational storytellers.

Historic Philadelphia intends to diversify the stories it tells about the country's beginnings, spokesperson Cari Feiler Bender said. The cast of History Makers will include favorites like Bishop Richard Allen, a Black preacher who founded the African Methodist Episcopal Church, and lesser-known names like Hannah Till, a paid servant and cook for George Washington during the Revolutionary War.

"I want the new storytellers to have an idea of our version of engaging an audience," Johanna Dunphy, artistic director for Historic Philadelphia said. "And the biggest takeaway is how to fully believe in the imaginary. … How do we do that so well that the teenager and the mom and the kid all put down their phones?"

After an intensive audition process last year, eight newly-hired actors gathered in the pews of the Free Quaker Meeting House last week for their first day at the Benstitute. Under the guidance of Dunphy, a longtime historical performer, the students started their training with practice readings and the basics of miming — the subject of Dunphy's thesis in theater school.

"If you don't believe in this world that you're creating, (the audience) won't either," Dunphy told the students as they practiced tossing imaginary balls of yarn back and forth.

After their warm-up, Dunphy took the students to the basement of the meeting hall, which was packed with boxes labeled "Ben Franklin" and "Dolley Madison," and shelves of wigs, neckerchiefs, market wallets and garment bags with "BETSY ONLY" written in Sharpie. Those are intended only for Betsy Ross impersonators.

Molly McVety/PhillyVoice Located in the basement of Old City's Free Quaker Meeting House are the costumes and props for Historic Philadelphia's reenactors. The Betsy Rack, pictured above, is full of costumes for actors portraying Betsy Ross.

During the summer, storytellers are stationed at 10 specially-designed benches in Old City, each dedicated to people or sites that are significant to Philadelphia and the country. The storytellers each ring a bell to that signal the beginning of their story times, and they answer questions about their assigned topics after the stories.

This year, Historic Philadelphia is adding two new bench locations, likely at the Arch Street Meeting House and the First Bank of the United States, Feiler Bender said.

At the training session last week, the actors were shown a library of books related to the historical figures they will become experts on, and a costume repair corner. They also were instructed on the art of proper bell ringing etiquette. When Dunphy brought up the possibility of starting a puppet show for visitors this year, the students elicited a chorus of excited gasps.

Frivolous as some of its practices may seem, the program works. Dunphy said Historic Philadelphia only has lost one Benstitute graduate from last year, who was offered a job as a princess at a Disney theme park.

"That's the only thing better than this," she said.

Each actor is assigned multiple storytelling benches, and also may be tapped to suit up as a "History Maker," equipped with historically accurate costumes, stories about their characters and enough tidbits and facts to answer any questions from the public.

For actor Livi Greco, 23, who studied history and theater at the College of William and Mary with a specialty in the Revolutionary War, the opportunity to act as a storyteller in Philadelphia is a dream.

"I grew up listening to these storytellers," she said. "Being able to share that information in a theatrical way, which is my foundation for my whole life, as a regular job is very exciting. I've been really loving it."

The storytelling benches and history makers, will stationed in the historic district from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

The Betsy Ross House, Carpenters' Hall and Independence Hall also will host summer cocktail events Thursdays through Saturdays during the summer. They are meant for tourists wishing to cap off a day of educational sightseeing in Philadelphia.

"We want to engage audiences in every way possible and make them feel welcome and like they're taking a part of Philly history with them," Dunphy said.