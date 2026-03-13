More Health:

March 13, 2026

Young men have taken to eating 'boy kibble,' a hearty combo of ground beef and rice

They're touting the trend on social media as better than the 'girl dinner' fad. But is there any nutritional benefit to it?

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Men's Health Nutrition
Boy Kibble Beef RDNE Stock project/Pexels

Some men are gobbling up 'boy kibble', beef and rice dinners to boost their workouts.

Dog-tired dudes are talking on social media about replenishing themselves with "boy kibble" – hearty bowls of ground beef and rice — after their workouts.

"Ya'll may have girl dinner, but I have boy kibble," professional body builder Christian Miles, who calls himself thequadfather03, says in this viral TikTok post. "It's 8 p.m. and I'm (eating) some 93/7 ground beef. We're not the same."

Miles contrasts boy kibble with "girl dinner," an internet fad from 2023 in which women substituted snacks like cheese, nuts and olives for meals. 

CNN summed up boy kibble in a YouTube video as the "latest trend around how some men eat basically like dogs." Eating the same meal night after night is part of why "kibble" has become an apt description of the fad, along with the fact that meat-rice meals aren't that aesthetically pleasing.

Food content creator Patrick Kong told the New York Times that he turned to boy kibble aficionado in an effort to eat healthier after a medical scare. Kong's version of boy kibble includes rice, vegetables and protein cooked in one pan.

"Just the idea of making a batch of kibble, or slop, where it's essentially all your nutrients for the week," Kong told the New York Times. "And then you eat it throughout the week."

Josh Rosen and others on social media have also called boy kibble "ground beef o'clock" and taken issue with the dish for being so bland: "absolutely no salt and no pepper, just vibes of testosterone," as Rosen said in a recent TikTok post.

But the fact that it isn't fancy is part of boy kibble's appeal.

"It's cheaper than eating out, easy to make and batch cook, and nutrient-dense (especially if you add veggies)," dietitian Jennifer House told Healthline. "Almost 50% of our calories come from highly processed foods, so I support any kind of home cooking, no matter how basic."

Replacing white rice with brown rice — a whole grain rich in fiber and protein — and using lean protein, such as turkey or chicken, instead of beef, makes for a healthier meal.

If the problem is that boy kibble just seems too boring, here are recipes for two variations that spice it up.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Men's Health Nutrition Philadelphia Protein TikTok Recipes Adult Health Social Media

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - MD Anderson at Cooper

Cooper expands prostate cancer care with groundbreaking noninvasive robotic HIFU treatment
family enjoying in conversation while eating breakfast together at dining table

IBX recognized as a Pioneer Age Friendly Medicare Advantage Plan

Just In

Must Read

Neighborhoods

Center City expands Open Streets program to 20 car-free days this year

Open Streets

Clubs

Philadelphia Activities Fair will bring dozens of local clubs together

Woman in an art club painting

Mental Health

Stressed out by politics? You're not imagining it, and research shows that social media is largely to blame

Political Stress Social Media

Food & Drink

Art in the Age's newest liquor is named after a famous Civil War horse

Old Baldy whiskey

Theatre

9th Annual Philly Theatre Week will bring nearly 50 pay-what-you-can shows to stages across the region

Pirates of Penzance Pirates - Jack Ingram.jpg

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Life without Tyrese Maxey, ominous Eastern Conference outlook and more

Maxey 3.9.26

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved