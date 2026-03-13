Young men have taken to eating 'boy kibble,' a hearty combo of ground beef and rice

Dog-tired dudes are talking on social media about replenishing themselves with "boy kibble" – hearty bowls of ground beef and rice — after their workouts.

"Ya'll may have girl dinner, but I have boy kibble," professional body builder Christian Miles, who calls himself thequadfather03, says in this viral TikTok post. "It's 8 p.m. and I'm (eating) some 93/7 ground beef. We're not the same."

Miles contrasts boy kibble with "girl dinner," an internet fad from 2023 in which women substituted snacks like cheese, nuts and olives for meals.

CNN summed up boy kibble in a YouTube video as the "latest trend around how some men eat basically like dogs." Eating the same meal night after night is part of why "kibble" has become an apt description of the fad, along with the fact that meat-rice meals aren't that aesthetically pleasing.

Food content creator Patrick Kong told the New York Times that he turned to boy kibble aficionado in an effort to eat healthier after a medical scare. Kong's version of boy kibble includes rice, vegetables and protein cooked in one pan.

"Just the idea of making a batch of kibble, or slop, where it's essentially all your nutrients for the week," Kong told the New York Times. "And then you eat it throughout the week."

Josh Rosen and others on social media have also called boy kibble "ground beef o'clock" and taken issue with the dish for being so bland: "absolutely no salt and no pepper, just vibes of testosterone," as Rosen said in a recent TikTok post.

But the fact that it isn't fancy is part of boy kibble's appeal.

"It's cheaper than eating out, easy to make and batch cook, and nutrient-dense (especially if you add veggies)," dietitian Jennifer House told Healthline. "Almost 50% of our calories come from highly processed foods, so I support any kind of home cooking, no matter how basic."

Replacing white rice with brown rice — a whole grain rich in fiber and protein — and using lean protein, such as turkey or chicken, instead of beef, makes for a healthier meal.

If the problem is that boy kibble just seems too boring, here are recipes for two variations that spice it up.