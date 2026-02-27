These Philly bars and restaurants have specials inspired by the Flower Show

For the first time in the Philadelphia Flower Show's 197-year history, the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society is teaming up with restaurants and bars to offer everything from botanical-themed cocktails and vegetable-forward menu items to exclusive deals.

MORE: Your guide to the 2026 Philadelphia Flower Show's exhibits, workshops and events

"The PHS Philadelphia Flower Show has always been woven into the cultural fabric of this city, bringing people together around the beauty, creativity and inspiration that flowers and plants provide," PHS President Matt Rader said in a statement. "This new dining partnership reflects the same spirit; an incredible variety of unique restaurants offering experiences that extend the magic of the Flower Show into neighborhoods across Philadelphia."

This year's theme, "Rooted: Origins of American Gardening," will pay homage to the beginnings of contemporary horticultural techniques with displays relating to Japanese zen gardens, Scottish forests and the early trade routes that transported plants around the world.

The sprawling exhibit will be open to the public from Saturday to Sunday, March 8, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and there are still tickets available. If you can't make it, though, here are food and drink options that allow you channel your inner flower power.

700 S. 4th St., Queen Village

Provided Image/Sophia Reis, PUNCH Media Famous 4th Street Delicatessen in Queen Village will add handmade flower cookies to its dessert case in honor of the Philadelphia Flower Show.

The legendary Queen Village deli known for its stocked dessert case said it will offer a limited run of hand-decorated flower cookies.

1417 Walnut St., Center City

Philly's first designated dart bar is serving a bullseye of a deal starting this weekend, with 10% off specialty cocktails for Flower Show guests. Menu items include Fields Forever, made with tequila, strawberry, basil, agave and lime, and the Bramble Spritz with prosecco, St-Germain, blackberry, lemon and soda.

1253 N. Front Street, Kensington

Customers who show their Flower Show tickets will receive a 10% discount on food items at Front Street Cafe. The restaurant will also offer a specialty menu during the weekends that will feature edible flowers in select cocktails and entrees.

1414 Spruce St., Center City

Located inside the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, Leo is offering "vegetable-forward" dishes that coincide with the event. It has lettuce wraps with whipped feta, breadcrumbs and bell pepper hot sauce as an appetizer. For dessert, tables can indulge in some "tiny sweets," miniature versions of carrot cake, polenta cake and gelée.

Its bar will also put a floral twist on a classic cocktail with the "Botanical 75," made with Ketel One Grapefruit, Prosecco, rose spirit, rose syrup, and lemon and grapefruit juice.

1600 W. Girard Ave, North Philadelphia

Provided Image/Libertee Grounds Libertee Grounds in North Philadephia is adding a greenhouse banh mi to its menu.

The Asian fusion restaurant/indoor mini golf course announced that it will add a greenhouse banh mi sandwich made with pickled banh mi vegetables, Thai chili falafel fritter and fresh herbs as well as a Flor De Fizz cocktail with tequila, hibiscus, lemon and champagne. To top it off, its tables will be decorated with fresh flowers.

410 S. 2nd St., Society Hill

Combining tributes to the Flower Show and Women's History Month, the cafe is adding a special latte called the Steel Magnolia, which combines an iced lavender earl gray latte with salted honey whip and a dried flower garnish. A dollar from every drink sold will be donated to Women's Way, a nonprofit focused on promoting gender equality in Philadelphia.

701 S. 4th St., Queen Village

The restaurant is mixing up the Thank You, Little Roots cocktail made with grappa, clarified milk punch and green tea that has hints of lemon, lavender and mint. For a side salad, it's offering a mix of fresh pear, manchego, walnuts and kohlrabi topped with a fresh ginger vinaigrette.



509 S. 2nd St., Society Hill

Provided Image/Reel Media Agency The Twisted Tail is offering a Spring Fever cocktail with tequila, mezcal and cachaça.

Twisted Tail is known for its bourbon and whiskey selections, but it's switching gears to honor the show with its Spring Fever cocktail, which has a base of tequila, mezcal and cachaça, with pear, ginger, honey and lemon flavors and topped with a lavender garnish.

The bar is also hosting a cocktail competition in conjunction with the Flower Show, where contestants will be challenged to come up with their best spring cocktail. Submissions will be accepted from Saturday to March 20, when a winner will be crowned for the first day of spring. The winning recipe will be featured on its menu.

2009 Sansom Street, Center City

The restaurant is offering hibiscus crudo, made with hibiscus-cured hamachi, hibiscus acqua pazza, apple and lime. To wash it down, their beverage team concocted the Touch Grass cocktail, made with Nasturtium-infused Hendrick's gin, sweet vermouth, maraschino and pink peppercorn.

Here are some other restaurants offering Flower Show-inspired cocktails and mocktails: