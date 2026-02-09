More Events:

Your guide to the 2026 Philadelphia Flower Show’s exhibits, workshops and events

From immersive gardens to floral workshops and themed nights, here’s what’s happening at this year’s show.

Visitors can explore themed floral displays, design showcases and interactive experiences at the Philadelphia Flower Show.

The Philadelphia Flower Show returns to the Pennsylvania Convention Center from Feb. 28 through March 8 with the theme “Rooted: Origins of American Gardening,” examining the traditions and cultural influences that have shaped gardening in the United States.

Now in its 197th year, the event remains the nation’s largest and longest-running horticultural show.

Here’s what to know before you go.

Exhibits and installations

“The Forest Floor” entrance garden combines Japanese Zen elements, Scottish mist and American design influences, setting the tone with twisting root structures, layered plantings and water features.

Inside, the PHS Hamilton Horticourt showcases hundreds of competition entries across plant species and floral design categories, offering an up-close look at award-winning work from amateur and professional growers. Large-scale exhibit gardens from returning design firms, universities and floral organizations anchor the show floor.

Workshops and creative sessions

Artisan Row (Feb. 28 - March 8) features guided workshops where visitors can create floral crowns, terrariums, candles and bouquets.

Potting Parties (Feb. 27 - March 8) allow attendees to build a container garden or floral arrangement with Tu Bloom, the official botanical artist of the Grammy Awards, and leave with a finished piece.

Tours and educational programming

Early Morning Tours and Photography Tours (Feb. 28 - March 8) provide guided access to exhibits before public hours. These tours require a separate ticket.

The “Know to Grow” speaker series runs throughout the show, covering topics from heirloom gardens and pollinators to sustainable design. At Plant People Place, visitors can view specialty plants and ask horticulture experts questions.

Shopping areas

The Marketplace in F Hall features live plants, décor and garden goods. The Makers Market in the Grand Hall highlights handcrafted items from regional artisans.

On the show floor, the PHS Shop sells official merchandise, and the Bloom Bar offers pre-made floral crowns near the main entrance.

Special events

“Butterflies Live!” (Feb. 27 - March 8) lets visitors walk among native and exotic butterflies; a separate ticket is required.

Kids Cocoon runs daily with family programming, and Family Frolic on March 1 expands those activities. Other events include the Preview Party (Feb. 27), wellness-focused “Blossom & Breathe” (March 4), dog-friendly Fido Friday (March 6) and the 21-and-over “Flowers After Hours” (March 7).

Pricing

Online adult tickets are $43 on weekdays and $54 on weekends, with discounted twilight admission after 4 p.m. starting at $33. Student tickets begin at $25, children’s tickets at $20, and multi-day passes range from $60 to $100. Box office prices are slightly higher, and all tickets include a $3 processing fee. Tickets are available through the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society.

The show runs Feb. 28 through March 8, daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. closing on March 8. 

2026 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show

Feb. 28 - March 8  
Pennsylvania Convention Center
1101 Arch Street
Philadelphia, PA 19107

