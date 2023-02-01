More Culture:

February 01, 2023

Beyoncé's Renaissance tour will stop in Philadelphia this summer

Queen Bey will perform at Lincoln Financial Field on July 12

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Beyonce
beyonce renaissance tour Zoe Meyers/The Desert Sun via USA Today Network

Beyoncé will perform in Philadelphia as part of her 'Renaissance' tour this summer. The superstar is set to perform at Lincoln Financial Field on July 12.

The Beyhive is buzzing this morning, as Beyoncé announced the dates for her highly anticipated Renaissance Tour.

The superstar will perform at 41 cities across the globe in 2023, starting in Stockholm on May 10 and wrapping in New Orleans on Sept. 27. The tour includes a stop in Philadelphia on Wednesday, July 12 at the Lincoln Financial Field.

"Renaissance" hit the airwaves last July, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The disco-inspired album has since gone platinum, and landed on many "best of 2022" lists.

The singer last toured in 2018 with her husband Jay-Z in support of their album "Everything Is Love."

Beyoncé has not yet announced ticket sale dates for the Renaissance Tour, but Citi cardmembers can register for Verified Fan to enter a lottery system for ticket sale invitations.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Beyonce Philadelphia Concerts Lincoln Financial Field

Videos

Featured

A Line of Townhomes in Philadelphia

How to save thousands when buying a home in Philadelphia
Limited - IBEW Van All Electric

IBEW Local 98 Business Manager Mark Lynch shares his vision for the future

Just In

Must Read

Development

Philly developer proposes luxury resort lodge in Cape May County
Clermont Lodge Cape May County

Sponsored

Theatre Exile presents 'The Light' this February
Limited - Theatre Exile The Light

Adult Health

How does body weight affect the brain? A new study offers new clues
Body weight brain health

Eagles

The 50 best players in Super Bowl LVII, ranked
Eagles-Chiefs-2021-Jalen-Hurts_013122_USAT

Music

Jonas Brothers drew inspiration from the Bee Gees and '70s pop for 'The Album'
Jonas Brothers new album

Arts & Culture

Learn about Black history with guided trolley tours of Philly's murals
Black History Month Tour

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved