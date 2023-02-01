Beyoncé's Renaissance tour will stop in Philadelphia this summer

The Beyhive is buzzing this morning, as Beyoncé announced the dates for her highly anticipated Renaissance Tour.

The superstar will perform at 41 cities across the globe in 2023, starting in Stockholm on May 10 and wrapping in New Orleans on Sept. 27. The tour includes a stop in Philadelphia on Wednesday, July 12 at the Lincoln Financial Field.

"Renaissance" hit the airwaves last July, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The disco-inspired album has since gone platinum, and landed on many "best of 2022" lists.



The singer last toured in 2018 with her husband Jay-Z in support of their album "Everything Is Love."

Beyoncé has not yet announced ticket sale dates for the Renaissance Tour, but Citi cardmembers can register for Verified Fan to enter a lottery system for ticket sale invitations.

