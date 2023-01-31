These 10 local shops are selling unique Philadelphia Eagles apparel for the Super Bowl

In case the overall jovial mood across Philadelphia — pole climbers and all — hasn't tipped you off, the Eagles are headed to the Super Bowl.

Along with finalizing watch party plans (or trips to Arizona for those who have thousands of dollars laying around), fans are working on the perfect game day outfit, one that is festive, unique, shows team spirit and hopefully includes a sprinkle of good luck.

While the official Eagles Pro Shop sells a wide variety of recognizable merchandise, multiple designers in the area are putting their own creative twists on Eagles-themed gear.

Here are just a few of the locally-based shops selling Eagles apparel for fans who want to stand out during Super Bowl Sunday on Feb. 12.



ARTHISTORY101

ArtHistory101 sells authentic Philly streetwear, including tees, hoodies, pants, hats and even baby onesies. The store is a favorite among Eagles players and coaches, and is offering free domestic shipping.

Among the shop's designs are "It's a Philly Thing" shirts and hoodies and "Bleed Green" tees featuring images of Brian Dawkins, Brian Westbrook and Reggie White. Note some sizes and colors are backordered and stock is dwindling among what's left.

ArtHistory101 also has created its own NFC Champions designs. T-shirts and hoodies are available for pre-order and will be shipped directly to customers.

BL215STORE

BL215Store (Brotherly Love 215 Store) sells Philadelphia-inspired hoodies, crewnecks and long-sleeve shirts, and they recently restocked their best-selling merchandise in honor of the Super Bowl. The stores Eagles apparel is printed with messages like "Fly," "Brotherly Love" and "Bird Gang."

BLESSED IN DISTRESS

Jennifer Basile, a sixth grade teacher in Philadelphia, started her Blessed in Distress line in 2020, originally selling concert tees before pivoting to fulfill the need for stylish game day outfits. The company now sells unique made-to-order Philly sports gear that can be ordered through Instagram.

CRACKED BELL

Cracked Bell is a Hatfield-based brand selling merch inspired by the local pro sports teams. Those looking for Super Bowl outfits can browse shirts with messages like "Out for Blood" and "Grease the Pole," as well as a variety of hats. Fans who order ASAP can expect the apparel to arrive by the big game.

EXIT343DESIGN

Screen-print artist Stephanie Harvey created exit343design in 2007, and now prints her unique designs on all sorts of wares from her basement studio located just outside Philly. Fans can check out her Eagles-themed designs, including the beloved "Philly Special" play, on T-shirts and other merchandise.



For the Super Bowl, exit343design is making tie-dyed, Kelly green T-shirts with Harvey's Bird Gang logo. Orders of that shirt are promised to be shipped by Feb. 9.

HOG ISLAND PRESS

Hog Island Press is a print shop and design studio founded by Mark Adams in South Philly in 2011. Along with tees from a recent collaboration with former Phillies manager Charlie Manuel, Hog Island Press currently has Eagles-themed shirts with quips like "Fuggin Birdgang" and "Grease those Poles."

MADE BY TAYLOR NICOLE

Those looking for trendy options can check out Made by Taylor Nicole for unique crew necks and tees featuring players' names in bubble letters and "Eagles Road to Victory Tour" concert-style designs. The custom clothing company was established in May 2020 by NHL cheerleader and Temple alumna Taylor Zubkousky, who wanted to create a game day line geared toward female fans.

PAUL CARPENTER ART

Paul Carpenter, a Philadelphia-based multi-disciplinary visual artist, has printed some of his Eagles-inspired illustrations onto T-shirts and sweatshirts. Fans can stand out at Super Bowl parties with intricate designs featuring Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia skyline doodled within an eagle.



SOUTH FELLINI

South Fellini, run by Temple alumni Tony Trov and Johnny Zito of South Philly, specializes in wares that put a fun twist on Philadelphia's iconography. The unique apparel has been worn by legends like Adam Sandler, Bryce Harper and M. Night Shyamalan, and now fans can rock the brand's Eagles-inspired apparel — like the new "Grease The Poles" shirts, available for pre-sale — during the Super Bowl. It's all available on the online shop, but South Fellini has also fully reopened its brick-and-mortar store at 1507 East Passyunk Avenue, which had been operating in "lockdown mode" during the pandemic.

VETERANS SHIRTIUM

Veterans Shirtium, independently owned and operated by a Philly sports fan, has embroidered, printed and tie-dyed Eagles merchandise. The company, aptly named after the Eagles' former stadium, recently released an "On the Road to Victory" Super Bowl drop. Plus, they have accessories like beer koozies that say "Dallas Sucks," just in case fans need a friendly reminder while toasting to the Birds on Super Bowl Sunday.