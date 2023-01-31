Average Super Bowl LVII ticket price more than $7,500

It's a dream for an Eagles fan to be able to watch their favorite team win the whole thing in person. Unfortunately for them, the average price to get into the stadium for Super Bowl LVII is going to cost more than a half-year's rent.

According to information from StubHub, the lowest price ticket at the Super Bowl in Glendale, AZ between the Eagles and Chiefs is $4,730. The average price is $7,573. Oof.

Eagles fans are certainly driving demand this Super Bowl season. 20 percent of tickets sold on StubHub are coming from Pennsylvania, more than any other state. That's followed by 15 percent of tickets coming from California and eight percent from Texas.

Given that financial barrier for entry, it's easy to assume that the crowd and energy at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12 is going to be a whole lot different than what fans experienced at Lincoln Financial Field the last two weeks.

“It’s likely we’ll continue to see Eagles fans drive the most sales as they drive much higher sales during the regular season than Kansas City does and it’s also been longer since they’ve made it to the championship," StubHub spokesperson Adam Budelli said. "In fact, the Eagles' last Super Bowl appearance in 2018 was the highest-selling we’ve seen in the last decade.”



There are more than 2,000 tickets available on StubHub for the Big Game currently. Even with these wild prices, it's safe to expect a Philadelphia takeover in Arizona next week.

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader