Haason Reddick is going down as one of the Eagles' greatest free agents ever

During the Eagles' postseason bye week, I ranked the best free agent signings during Howie Roseman's tenure. Given Haason Reddick's playoff heroics against both the Giants and 49ers, I may have to do a quick update on that list by the time the Birds wrap up their season in Glendale on Super Bowl Sunday.

An Eagles win over Kansas City would propel Reddick into a hallowed "Legends" tier for me along with Nick Foles and Malcolm Jenkins. Those two are not merely athletes in Philadelphia. They are icons that defined a time and place in millions of people's lives. Reddick is heading into that territory as fast as he bull-rushes into opposing quarterbacks.

With that game-wrecking ability against San Francisco in the Eagles' NFC Conference Championship win, Reddick comfortably "wins the week in Philly sports," my recurring Monday feature.

More on a guy who's becoming a huge piece of Philadelphia sports lore...

For a franchise that's seen All-Pro pass-rushers over the decades, from Reggie White, to Clyde Simmons, to Trent Cole, to Hugh Douglas, to Fletcher Cox, Reddick is balling out just as much as any of them in the playoffs.

In just two games, Reddick has the fifth-most postseason sacks in team history (via StatMuse):







Player Games Played Sacks Brandon Graham 9 4.5 Derrick Burgess 6 4 Hugh Douglas 10 4 Reggie White 5 4 Haason Reddick 2 3.5





During Reddick's first training camp in Philadelphia last summer, he was frequently seen dropping back in coverage, leaving both media members and fans to groan about his usage in Jonathan Gannon's defensive scheme. That feels about 30 years ago at this point following Reddick's 16-sack, Defensive Player of the Year-worthy regular season and dominant playoff run.

How did Arizona and Carolina waste this guy? How did he only command $30 million guaranteed in free agency this past offseason? He'd get double that if he hit the market this upcoming March, but he'll still be under contract and in midnight green.

Reddick was elite against the Niners. He recorded two sacks, forced a fumble on San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy and recovered another. Michael Phelps swim move activated:

During the lead-up to this matchup with the 49ers, I thought the Birds had a great advantage in the pass rush with Reddick going against right tackle Mike McGlinchey. Wonder boy genius Kyle Shanahan made things even easier for Reddick having a backup tight end "block," a word I'm using here loosely, him instead. Reddick might have made more than two sacks if the Niners had a single QB left standing by the fourth quarter. They couldn't throw the ball!

If I had to name an MVP for Sunday's win, I'd go with Reddick. Just throwing it out there... Reddick is +5000 to win Super Bowl MVP. The last pass-rusher to do so was Denver's Von Miller in Super Bowl 50.

That'd be a hell of a come up for a guy from Camden who walked on at Temple, right?

Who won last week: Kenny Gainwell

Who Won the Week 2023 Tally:

Haason Reddick: 1

Kenny Gainwell: 1

James Harden: 1

DeVonta Smith: 1

Joel Embiid: 1

