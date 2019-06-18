Beyond the Bell Tours offers LGBTQ+ history tours through Philly

Beyond the Bells Tours is a queer-owned and operated tour company in Philadelphia that offers a daily LGBTQ+ history walking tour through the city.

The company promises you'll "get your facts straight and your history gay."

During Pride Month, the company is also doing something special. On Friday, June 21, and Friday, June 28, Beyond the Bells will offer a BYOB trolley tour to explore Philadelphia's LGBTQ+ history.

On both dates, the two-hour tour will kick off at 7 p.m., leaving from outside the Betsy Ross House in Old City.

Attendees will discover hidden histories about the Gayborhood, learn about "Gay Pioneer" Barbara Gittings, hear about Queerstock '95, see the nation's longest continuously-operating LGBT-focused bookstore, visit the Gloria Casarez mural and more.

Tickets are $38 per person. Ten percent of proceeds from the trolley tours will be donated to Qunify, a social community that organizes events for those in the LGBTQ+ community.

So grab some beers, maybe a Pride-themed brew, and sign up before spots on the trolley are filled.

A BYOB trolley tour is a one of the more unique ways to go sightseeing in Philadelphia. There's even a local tour company that specializes in them.



Friday, June 21, and Friday, June 28

7 p.m. | $38 per person

Leaving from the Betsy Ross House

239 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19106



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.