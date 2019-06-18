More Events:

June 18, 2019

Beyond the Bell Tours offers LGBTQ+ history tours through Philly

This month, the company is offering a BYOB trolley tour

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
The Philadelphia City Hall tower.

Beyond the Bells Tours is a queer-owned and operated tour company in Philadelphia that offers a daily LGBTQ+ history walking tour through the city.

The company promises you'll "get your facts straight and your history gay."

During Pride Month, the company is also doing something special. On Friday, June 21, and Friday, June 28, Beyond the Bells will offer a BYOB trolley tour to explore Philadelphia's LGBTQ+ history.

On both dates, the two-hour tour will kick off at 7 p.m., leaving from outside the Betsy Ross House in Old City.

Attendees will discover hidden histories about the Gayborhood, learn about "Gay Pioneer" Barbara Gittings, hear about Queerstock '95, see the nation's longest continuously-operating LGBT-focused bookstore, visit the Gloria Casarez mural and more.

Tickets are $38 per person. Ten percent of proceeds from the trolley tours will be donated to Qunify, a social community that organizes events for those in the LGBTQ+ community.

So grab some beers, maybe a Pride-themed brew, and sign up before spots on the trolley are filled.

A BYOB trolley tour is a one of the more unique ways to go sightseeing in Philadelphia. There's even a local tour company that specializes in them.

BYOB LGBTQ+ History Trolley Tour

Friday, June 21, and Friday, June 28
7 p.m. | $38 per person
Leaving from the Betsy Ross House
239 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

