Jet Wine Bar's rainbow flights are back to celebrate Pride

June 05, 2019
Celebrate Pride Month with a rainbow wine flight at Philadelphia's Jet Wine Bar on South Street.
The six-glass tasting is back by popular demand for the month of June, starting Friday.
The price of the LGBTQ+ Pride flight is $25. These are the wines creating the rainbow:
• Red – Farmhouse Red Blend, Cline Cellars, CaliforniaRed, yellow and pink wine is easy to find, but orange, blue and vivid purple are much more rare to see on any bar's menu.
• Orange – Semillon-Chardonnay, Si Vintners, Australia
• Yellow – Chenin Blanc, Radley & Finch, South Africa
• Pink – Vinho Verde Rosé, Escudo Real, Portugal
• Blue – Sparkling, Blanc de Bleu, California
• Purple – Shiraz-Grenache, Wine Men of Gotham, Australia
Orange wine has recently become trendy, so you may have encountered it before. White grapes fermented with the grape skins produce an orange-hued wine.
Wines with a strong purple color are often made with bold black fruits. The wine in this year's flight includes fresh blackberry flavors.
As for the blue wine featured, it has a subtle blueberry taste.
Each wine was hand-selected by general manager Nick Baitzel to create a striking rainbow.
Friday, June 7, through Sunday, June 30
$25 per flight
Jet Wine Bar
1525 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19146
(215) 735-1116
