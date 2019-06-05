Jet Wine Bar's rainbow flights are back to celebrate Pride

Celebrate Pride Month with a rainbow wine flight at Philadelphia's Jet Wine Bar on South Street.

The six-glass tasting is back by popular demand for the month of June, starting Friday.

The price of the LGBTQ+ Pride flight is $25. These are the wines creating the rainbow:

• Red – Farmhouse Red Blend, Cline Cellars, California

• Orange – Semillon-Chardonnay, Si Vintners, Australia

• Yellow – Chenin Blanc, Radley & Finch, South Africa

• Pink – Vinho Verde Rosé, Escudo Real, Portugal

• Blue – Sparkling, Blanc de Bleu, California

• Purple – Shiraz-Grenache, Wine Men of Gotham, Australia

Red, yellow and pink wine is easy to find, but orange, blue and vivid purple are much more rare to see on any bar's menu.

Orange wine has recently become trendy, so you may have encountered it before. White grapes fermented with the grape skins produce an orange-hued wine.

Wines with a strong purple color are often made with bold black fruits. The wine in this year's flight includes fresh blackberry flavors.

As for the blue wine featured, it has a subtle blueberry taste.



Each wine was hand-selected by general manager Nick Baitzel to create a striking rainbow.



Rainbow Wine Flights

Friday, June 7, through Sunday, June 30

$25 per flight

Jet Wine Bar

1525 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19146

(215) 735-1116



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.