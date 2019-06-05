More Events:

June 05, 2019

Jet Wine Bar's rainbow flights are back to celebrate Pride

The colorful six-glass tasting will be available through June

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Rainbow wines for Pride Month Jet Wine Bar/PhillyVoice

Philly’s Jet Wine Bar will be featuring a flight of six different colored wines for Pride Month.

Celebrate Pride Month with a rainbow wine flight at Philadelphia's Jet Wine Bar on South Street. 

The six-glass tasting is back by popular demand for the month of June, starting Friday.

The price of the LGBTQ+ Pride flight is $25. These are the wines creating the rainbow:

• Red – Farmhouse Red Blend, Cline Cellars, California
• Orange – Semillon-Chardonnay, Si Vintners, Australia
• Yellow – Chenin Blanc, Radley & Finch, South Africa
• Pink – Vinho Verde Rosé, Escudo Real, Portugal
• Blue – Sparkling, Blanc de Bleu, California
• Purple  – Shiraz-Grenache, Wine Men of Gotham, Australia
Red, yellow and pink wine is easy to find, but orange, blue and vivid purple are much more rare to see on any bar's menu.

Orange wine has recently become trendy, so you may have encountered it before. White grapes fermented with the grape skins produce an orange-hued wine.

Wines with a strong purple color are often made with bold black fruits. The wine in this year's flight includes fresh blackberry flavors.

As for the blue wine featured, it has a subtle blueberry taste.

Each wine was hand-selected by general manager Nick Baitzel to create a striking rainbow.

Rainbow Wine Flights

Friday, June 7, through Sunday, June 30
$25 per flight
Jet Wine Bar
1525 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19146
(215) 735-1116

