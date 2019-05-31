More Health:

May 31, 2019

World Health Organization removes transgender from mental health disorder list

An update rids "gender identity disorder" from list of diagnoses

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Mental Health LGBTQ
transgender not mental health disorder Peter Hershey/Unsplash

An update to transgender rights in health care.

Just in time for LGBT pride month, the World Health Organization (WHO) has removed gender nonconformity from their running list of mental health disorders.

This update comes with the WHO’s revision to their International Classification of Disease (ICD-11), which names a myriad of diseases and disorders pertaining to everything from “diseases of the blood or blood-forming organs” to “factors influencing health status or contact with health services” — and everything in-between.

The ICD-11 list will no longer list “gender identity disorder” as a mental health disorder, and will instead list “gender incongruence” under “conditions related to sexual health.” 

Previously, transgender individuals seeking medical care were automatically categorized to have a mental health condition in many medical systems worldwide, the Human Rights Watch explains. 

RELATED READ: 'Burn-out' is real medical condition, the World Health Organization now says

Per the WHO’s update, gender incongruence is defined as a “marked and persistent incongruence between an individual’s experienced gender and the assigned sex.” The updated guidelines clarify that: “gender variant behavior and preferences alone are not a basis for assigning the diagnoses in this group.”

The Huffington Post spoke with Graeme Reid, lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender rights director at Human Rights Watch, on the impact of the WHO gender update:

“Transgender people are fighting stigma and discrimination that can be traced in part to medical systems that have historically diagnosed expressions of gender nonconformity as a mental pathology,” Reid said. He emphasized that it’s the “stigma, discrimination, and bullying – and not anything inherent in gender nonconformity – that can inflict mental health problems in transgender people.”

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Mental Health LGBTQ United States WHO Transgender Mental Illness

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Beating prostate cancer has given Phillies broadcaster Larry Andersen a new perspective
Larry-Andersen-Phillies_053119_JS

Public Transportation

Those very first SEPTA Key cards are set to expire July 31 — here's how to renew and keep your balance
0530_SEPTA key expiration

Philadelphia Zoo

PHOTOS: Baby penguins at the Philadelphia Zoo
Carroll - Baby Penguins at Philadelphia Zoo

Eagles

The time for Sidney Jones to begin paying dividends on the Eagles' investment in him is now
053119SidneyJones

Parks

FDR Park master plan reveals vision for revitalization of South Philly's largest green space
FDR Park Main R

Illness

Measles outbreaks threaten United States' elimination status
Measles rash

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved