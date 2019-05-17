Break out the rainbow running gear for the Philly Pride Run in June

The day of the Philly Pride Parade and Festival, there will be a chip-timed 5K and 1.5-mile fun run along the parade route through the city. Runners will run past the Liberty Bell, Independence Mall and make their way into Penn's Landing.

The Philly Pride Run will start at 10 a.m., from 12th and Locust streets in the Gayborhood, on Sunday, June 9.

Top finishers in the 5K will receive gift certificates and fun run participants will also have the opportunity to win prizes for being Most Festive.



Registration for the 5K is $45 through Sunday, May 26. After, the price will increase to $50. A T-shirt is included with the price.

The fee for the fun run is $20 through Sunday, May 26. Late registration will be $25.

Proceeds from the Philly Pride Run will go to funding key programs at the William Way LGBT Community Center in Philly to help support LGBTQ members and their families.

Sunday, June 9

10 a.m. | $45-$50 for 5K and $20-$25 for fun run

12th and Locust streets, Philadelphia, PA 19107

