May 17, 2019

Break out the rainbow running gear for the Philly Pride Run in June

Sign up for the 5K or 1.5-mile fun run along the Philly Pride Parade route

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Races
Gayborhood Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The heart of the Gayborhood, at 12th and Manning streets.

The day of the Philly Pride Parade and Festival, there will be a chip-timed 5K and 1.5-mile fun run along the parade route through the city. Runners will run past the Liberty Bell, Independence Mall and make their way into Penn's Landing.

The Philly Pride Run will start at 10 a.m., from 12th and Locust streets in the Gayborhood, on Sunday, June 9.

RELATED: Sign up for the 5,000 Yards Dash happening this fall | Join in evening yoga on the rooftop of Bok this summer

Top finishers in the 5K will receive gift certificates and fun run participants will also have the opportunity to win prizes for being Most Festive.

Registration for the 5K is $45 through Sunday, May 26. After, the price will increase to $50. A T-shirt is included with the price.

The fee for the fun run is $20 through Sunday, May 26. Late registration will be $25.

Proceeds from the Philly Pride Run will go to funding key programs at the William Way LGBT Community Center in Philly to help support LGBTQ members and their families.

2019 Philly Pride Run

Sunday, June 9
10 a.m. | $45-$50 for 5K and $20-$25 for fun run
12th and Locust streets, Philadelphia, PA 19107

