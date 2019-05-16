Sign up for the 5,000 Yards Dash happening this fall

More Events:

May 16, 2019

After the race, runners get to party in Yards Brewing Co.

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Yards Courtesy of Yards Brewing /for PhillyVoice

Yards has been brewing in Philadelphia since 1994.

Registration for the popular 5,000 Yards Dash in October will open Thursday, May 23, at 10 a.m.

The fall race, which is just under three miles, begins and ends at Yards Brewing Co. on Spring Garden Street.

After, there's a three-hour party. New for this year, the post-run celebration will take place inside the brewery warehouse.

And once runners cross the finish line, they'll get a complimentary beer from Yards.

Registration is $40 through Wednesday, Aug. 21. The price will increase to $45 after that date.

To register early, runners are invited to the brewery on Monday, May 20.

Join the Yards Bridge Runners for a 3.5-mile run before signing up, or just stop in to register and have a beer between 5 and 9 p.m. 

Those who make a $5 cash donation will get beer specials and a raffle ticket that could win prizes like race bibs or restaurant gift cards. All cash from donations and raffle tickets will go to Philly Achilles, a local nonprofit that pairs disabled athletes with fitness guides.

The 5,000 Yards Dash also benefits the charity.

5,000 Yards Dash

Sunday, Oct. 13
$40 registration
Yards Brewing Co.
500 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia, PA 19123

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

