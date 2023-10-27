More News:

October 27, 2023

The black bear spotted at Plymouth Meeting Mall has been caught, police say

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is relocating the animal, which was seen roaming Montgomery County on Thursday

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Wildlife Bears
Black bear Montco Chen Te/Pexels

Plymouth Township police say the black bear that was spotted at the Plymouth Meeting Mall early Thursday morning has been captured and is being relocated. The image above is a stock photo of a black bear.

The black bear that had been wandering Plymouth Township since Thursday morning has been caught, police said.

The bear was first spotted running through a parking lot at the Plymouth Meeting Mall around 4 a.m. Thursday. It reportedly was seen near the mall's Whole Foods and Edge Fitness, running toward the Pennsylvania Turnpike. But police could not locate the animal when they arrived on the scene.

MORE NEWS: Report of possible mountain lion near Allentown turns out to be feral house cat, officials say

The bear was spotted again later that day, prompting a warning to residents near Hickory Road, Walton Road, Township Line Road and Narcissa Road. The animal remained at large until 8:39 a.m. Friday, when police announced that it had been caught in a Facebook post featuring a cartoon bear.

"Hi Ho, Hi Ho, It's Off to Home I go!" the post read. "We have learned this morning that the bear in Plymouth Township yesterday has been captured. He will be relocated later today by the Pennsylvania Game Commission."

This is hardly the first time a bear has been spotted in Montgomery County, or even Plymouth Township. Last April, a black bear was reported near Harriet Wetherill Park on Narcissa Road. In recent years, the animals have also wandered through residential areas in Franconia Township and Roxborough and East Falls in Philadelphia. 

In the event of a bear sighting, people are advised to maintain a safe distance and call 911.

