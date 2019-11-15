More Events:

November 15, 2019

Black Friday, holiday hours for 2019 at local malls

Find out when King of Prussia Mall, Cherry Hill Mall and more will open their doors to shoppers

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday Shopping
Find out when your local mall is opening on Black Friday. The photo above shows Black Friday shoppers at Cherry Hill Mall in New Jersey on Nov. 23, 2018.

Black Friday is almost here, when shoppers will flock to stores to score deals.

If you plan on heading out on Friday, Nov. 28, then make sure you know when the doors open at your local mall.

Below are the holiday hours for the King of Prussia Mall, Willow Grove Park Mall, Plymouth Meeting Mall and Fashion District Philadelphia, as well as the Cherry Hill Mall in New Jersey.

RELATED: Clover Market announces dates of curated holiday market in Bryn Mawr | Oprah reveals Favorite Things list for 2019

King of Prussia Mall

Thanksgiving eve: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Thanksgiving: 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Christmas Eve: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Christmas: closed

Cherry Hill Mall

Thanksgiving eve: 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to midnight
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Christmas Eve: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Christmas: closed

Willow Grove Park

Thanksgiving eve: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to midnight
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Christmas Eve: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Christmas: closed

Plymouth Meeting Mall

Thanksgiving eve: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Thanksgiving: closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Christmas Eve: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Christmas: closed

Fashion District Philadelphia

Thanksgiving eve: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Thanksgiving: Noon to 6 p.m.
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Christmas Eve: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Christmas: closed

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

