Black Friday, holiday hours for 2019 at local malls

Black Friday is almost here, when shoppers will flock to stores to score deals.

If you plan on heading out on Friday, Nov. 28, then make sure you know when the doors open at your local mall.

Below are the holiday hours for the King of Prussia Mall, Willow Grove Park Mall, Plymouth Meeting Mall and Fashion District Philadelphia, as well as the Cherry Hill Mall in New Jersey.

Thanksgiving eve: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Thanksgiving: 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas: closed

Thanksgiving eve: 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to midnight

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas: closed

Thanksgiving eve: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to midnight

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas: closed

Thanksgiving eve: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Thanksgiving: closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas: closed

Thanksgiving eve: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thanksgiving: Noon to 6 p.m.

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas: closed

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.