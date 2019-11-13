Clover Market announces dates of curated holiday market in Bryn Mawr

It's never too early to start making a plan for holiday gift buying. No one wants to be a last-minute shopper rushing through a crowded mall days before Christmas.

So keep Saturday, Dec. 14, and Sunday, Dec. 15, open. That's when Clover Market's curated holiday market featuring 70 vendors will pop up inside the Baldwin School in Bryn Mawr.

You'll find plenty of gift-worthy goods and you may even want to turn the shopping trip into a fun day out with friends. There will be wine, beer and food trucks.



That Saturday, shoppers can enjoy food and drink from Mom Mom's Kitchen & Polish Food Cart, 33rd St. Hospitality, Harvest Ridge Winery, Philadelphia Brewing Co. and Commonwealth Cider.

The next day, Mama's Meatballs, Phyllodelphia, Harvest Ridge Winery, Rebel Seed Cider and Victory Brewing Co. will be there.

As for shoppers who like to get in and get out, there's a new option for this year's holiday market. Clover Market is selling a limited number of VIP tickets for Saturday. The Early Bird Shopping Hour will take place 9 to 10 a.m. Tickets are $15 and include a canvas tote, mimosa and chance to beat the crowds.

The holiday market's regular hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both dates. No tickets are necessary to enter.

The full list of vendors can be found on Clover Market's website. Expect jewelry, art, home goods, ornaments, pottery, cards and more.



Saturday, Dec. 14, and Sunday, Dec. 15

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Free to attend

Baldwin School's Athletic Center

701 Montgomery Ave., Bryn Mawr, PA 19010



