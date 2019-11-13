More Events:

November 13, 2019

Clover Market announces dates of curated holiday market in Bryn Mawr

There will be 70 vendors, plus food trucks, wine and beer

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday Shopping
Clover Market holiday market Photo by Kira auf der Heide/on Unsplash

Find unique gifts for friends and family at Clover Market's curated holiday market this December.

It's never too early to start making a plan for holiday gift buying. No one wants to be a last-minute shopper rushing through a crowded mall days before Christmas.

So keep Saturday, Dec. 14, and Sunday, Dec. 15, open. That's when Clover Market's curated holiday market featuring 70 vendors will pop up inside the Baldwin School in Bryn Mawr.

RELATED: Your guide to Christmas Village in Philadelphia, back for its 12th season

You'll find plenty of gift-worthy goods and you may even want to turn the shopping trip into a fun day out with friends. There will be wine, beer and food trucks.

That Saturday, shoppers can enjoy food and drink from Mom Mom's Kitchen & Polish Food Cart, 33rd St. Hospitality, Harvest Ridge Winery, Philadelphia Brewing Co. and Commonwealth Cider.

The next day, Mama's Meatballs, Phyllodelphia, Harvest Ridge Winery, Rebel Seed Cider and Victory Brewing Co. will be there.

As for shoppers who like to get in and get out, there's a new option for this year's holiday market. Clover Market is selling a limited number of VIP tickets for Saturday. The Early Bird Shopping Hour will take place 9 to 10 a.m. Tickets are $15 and include a canvas tote, mimosa and chance to beat the crowds.

The holiday market's regular hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both dates. No tickets are necessary to enter.

The full list of vendors can be found on Clover Market's website. Expect jewelry, art, home goods, ornaments, pottery, cards and more.

Holiday Market

Saturday, Dec. 14, and Sunday, Dec. 15
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Free to attend
Baldwin School's Athletic Center
701 Montgomery Ave., Bryn Mawr, PA 19010

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Holiday Shopping Philadelphia Main Line Christmas Clover Market Suburbs Markets Bryn Mawr Gifts

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

MLB free agency rumors: Phillies interested in veteran slugger Josh Donaldson
Josh-Donaldson-Phillies_110919_usat

Weather

Blast of arctic air, snow will make its way to Philadelphia this week
Arctic blast Philadelphia snow

Health News

Popular dietary supplement kratom may cause liver damage
kratom dietary supplement liver damage

Sixers

Mailbag: Could Sixers move one of their current starters to sixth man role?
1_AL_Horford_Sixers_76ersvsCeltics_KateFrese.jpg

Award Shows

Kevin Hart receives People's Choice award during first public appearance since car crash
Kevin Hart first appearance crash

Food & Drink

Pre-order turkey, pie and more for Thanksgiving from these restaurants and bakeries
CO-OP Thanksgiving

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved